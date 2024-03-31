How To Know What Temperature Beer Should Be Served At

Especially when sipped outdoors on a bright sunny day, few boozy beverages delight quite like a cold beer. Equal parts refreshing and flavorful, it's easy to understand how the brew's temperature is critical to enjoyment. Perhaps surprisingly, though, you won't want it icey cold.

As opposed to what our everyday vernacular suggests, those brews will taste better a few degrees warmer. The precise temperature varies widely, from around 38 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the style. So, to sufficiently know the beer's serving temperature, you'll need to consider the brew contained inside.

It all has to do with how temperature impacts our taste sensations. As beers become warmer, the tongue becomes more attuned to a wider assortment of flavors. Once the temperature drops, the full palate becomes less discernible, often isolating only certain notes. However, take your beer too cold, and the brew also loses carbonation, affecting mouthfeel. Such factors explain why you shouldn't drink IPAs straight from the fridge, and why cellar-temperature cask ales have their own tap.