For The Best Quality Brew, Never Serve Beer In A Frosted Glass

A frosty glass full of cold beer and a bit of frothy foam is the pinnacle of perfection for a beer drinker. However, if you are a fan of those frozen mugs, it might surprise you to learn they may be impeding your drinking experience.

Some people believe serving beer in a frosty mug will make the beer colder, but this is more myth than truth. A frosty mug really doesn't make your brewski colder if you've stored it in the fridge; it's more about presentation and making it more appealing to drink. In fact, when you serve beer that has been stored at cooler temperatures than it should be, you will not be able to taste and differentiate all the subtle flavors that can range from sweet to bitter to mild and malty.

Even if you are just learning about how to pick and taste beer, it is fair to say no one wants to drink warm or hot beer. That's why you keep it in the refrigerator to chill before you serve it. And while you definitely want to serve it cold, you should never put beer in the freezer, nor should you add ice to this carbonated beverage for fear that it would water down the taste.