The 11 Absolute Best California-Based Fast Food Chains

California isn't just famously good as far as West Coast fast food chains go. It's renowned around the world for pioneering the entire industry. As freeway culture took off across Southern California in the mid-20th century, a new way of eating out was born that was fast, accessible, and built for those on the move: fast food. The cars-first lifestyle meant citizens were spending more time on the go, on the road, and commuting. Without time to have a sit-down meal at home or at a more formal restaurant, fast food filled a gap that changed the way Americans saw mealtime. In fact, the Golden State gave birth to drive-thru and fast food giants like McDonald's, which opened its first location in San Bernardino in 1940, and Taco Bell, which got its start in Downey in 1962. Countless others call California home, making it a truly unmatched landscape for fast food.

From burgers and hot dogs to Mexican-inspired lineups, the menus across California offer portable, and accessible favorites. And, having spent a lot of time in the state myself, I have some opinions on the ones that deserve the hype. So, whether you're a lifelong local or just passing through, these are the California-based fast food chains worth going out of your way for — based on my experiences with them.

The items here are consistently fresh and tasty, portioned well, and the menus have vegetarian and customizable options. There also aren't weak categories on the menus, with sides and desserts being just as strong as entrees.