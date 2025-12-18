California's First Fast Food Restaurant Wasn't McDonald's Or In-N-Out

The history of fast food is rife with debate over who did what first. Was White Castle the first burger place, or was it McDonald's? Which state even had the first fast food restaurant? There's a lot of history to dig into, but in California, classic burger joints like McDonald's and In-N-Out aren't actually in the running for the first fast food place in the state. That honor goes to Fosters Freeze.

Established in 1946, Fosters Freeze was the first fast food restaurant in California, and you can still visit 38 locations today. McDonald's was founded in 1940 in California. However it wouldn't be until 1948 that they revamped the restaurant into a fast food format by adopting what they called a Speedee Service System. Likewise, In-N-Out didn't show up on the scene until 1948, meaning Fosters Freeze had a little time to perfect the idea before the more popular chains caught on.

The first Fosters Freeze location was opened by George Foster in Inglewood, California. They're such a California staple that the lyric "Well she's got her daddy's car and she cruised through the hamburger stand now" from "Fun Fun Fun" by the Beach Boys is apparently about Fosters Freeze. The restaurant specialized in soft serve ice cream, which is where the freeze part of the name comes from. It soon branched out into a fast food restaurant like you would expect to find today, offering hamburgers and french fries. The menu has expanded since then, but a lot of the old standbys are still there, including ice cream sundaes, floats, and some of the best milkshakes in Los Angeles.