7 Best Fast Food Chains You'll Only Find On The West Coast

The West Coast fast food scene is colorful, consisting of locally beloved favorites like blackberry milkshakes, vegetarian Mexican fare, Alaskan fish sandwiches, Japanese fusion dishes, and locavore burger joints. Massive fast food chains like In-N-Out, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Wahoo's, and Jack in the Box were born here. And while they've since expanded nationally and, in some cases, internationally, they've undeniably left their mark on the industry and American dining habits.

This casual culinary tapestry captures the region's diverse communities, plentiful wild fruit, love of slow food, and dairy culture. Seafood, unsurprisingly, makes a regular appearance even on beef-forward menus. And, much to the delight of many a West Coaster, the staples served at these chains happen to be, largely, perfect for outdoor fun — think beach-friendly burgers, portable wraps, and milkshakes that taste like the berries growing right at camp. The menus exemplify that classic laid-back and chilled-out attitude that this region is so famous for, presenting crowd-pleasing spaces where people of all different diets and preferences can come together and share a meal.

So, let's dive into the best fast food chains that you'll only find on the West Coast. Each of the following restaurants is exclusive to the region and doesn't have any locations east of Nevada. As a native West Coaster myself, these inclusions are based on my personal experience as a local who dines at these spots. Each serves consistently fresh and tasty food, and fits the fast food category right down to the speedy service.