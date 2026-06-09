7 Best Fast Food Chains You'll Only Find On The West Coast
The West Coast fast food scene is colorful, consisting of locally beloved favorites like blackberry milkshakes, vegetarian Mexican fare, Alaskan fish sandwiches, Japanese fusion dishes, and locavore burger joints. Massive fast food chains like In-N-Out, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Wahoo's, and Jack in the Box were born here. And while they've since expanded nationally and, in some cases, internationally, they've undeniably left their mark on the industry and American dining habits.
This casual culinary tapestry captures the region's diverse communities, plentiful wild fruit, love of slow food, and dairy culture. Seafood, unsurprisingly, makes a regular appearance even on beef-forward menus. And, much to the delight of many a West Coaster, the staples served at these chains happen to be, largely, perfect for outdoor fun — think beach-friendly burgers, portable wraps, and milkshakes that taste like the berries growing right at camp. The menus exemplify that classic laid-back and chilled-out attitude that this region is so famous for, presenting crowd-pleasing spaces where people of all different diets and preferences can come together and share a meal.
So, let's dive into the best fast food chains that you'll only find on the West Coast. Each of the following restaurants is exclusive to the region and doesn't have any locations east of Nevada. As a native West Coaster myself, these inclusions are based on my personal experience as a local who dines at these spots. Each serves consistently fresh and tasty food, and fits the fast food category right down to the speedy service.
Burgerville
Famous for its use of local ingredients, this Pacific Northwest burger chain in Oregon and Washington offers massive flavor and freshness. Claiming that its locations' menus are 75% locally sourced (meaning, ingredients were produced within 400 miles), Burgerville lives up to Cascadia's preference for slow food and regional ingredients. From sweet Walla Walla onions to berries grown along the Hood River, the selection is a true translation of the bioregion's foodways — just with a fast food spin.
The menu includes a seasonal lineup packaged as limited-time offers. For example, for late spring, Burgerville is serving up fried Yakima Valley asparagus, hand-battered with plant-based and gluten-free ingredients. And, with strawberries in season, house-baked shortbread and local Umpqua Dairy ice cream bring the fruit to life for dessert.
But the main menu also packs a punch. The vegan cheeseburgers are adored for the way that they feel like anything but an afterthought. The house veggie patty, Good Planet Foods pepper jack, Secret Aardvark vegan aioli, heaps of lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and pickles come together for an uber-savory bite worth taking, whether you're plant-based or not. But there are also loads of burgers crafted with Tillamook cheddar, local beef, and other local staples. The shakes never miss the mark, the fries are always idyllically crispy, the lemonade always has the right balance of sweet and tangy, and the wild Alaskan black cod sandwiches could turn even the biggest seafood hater.
Skipper's
With locations that stretch from Washington to California, Skipper's is another Pacific Northwest-based chain that will ruin you for mainstream fast food seafood. Here, you can snag wild-caught fish sandwiches, unctuous soups, extra crispy fried shellfish, and, to top it all off, creative desserts. But, in true West Coast fashion, this joint is famous for having some of the best fish and chips in the region.
The wild-caught Alaska pollock from the Bering Sea always tastes pristine and fresh. And it makes sense, as Skipper's sources from independent community fishers who partner with processors right on the dock — in other words, each catch is handled by someone right out of the water. Paired with the company's work with NOAA-endorsed organizations, this is a sustainable fast-food chain for anyone who loves seafood. The fish and chips dish also includes crispy panko breading and a signature spice blend, traditional slaw, and Pacific Northwest potato fries on the side. With a medley of textures and flavors, the combination offers some serious crunch and saltiness.
While the fish and chips are the star, really, everything on the menu is worth ordering. The clam chowder is creamy and smooth, the fried scallops burst with marine flavors, and the locally crafted sauces are heavenly for dunking. Just don't miss the golden funnel fries, which taste like they came straight from your local fairground.
Katsu Burger
Scattered across Washington and California, Katsu Burger serves up a West Coast comfort food: Japanese fusion. Based in Seattle, the burgers here come topped with ingredients like cage-free fried eggs, pineapple, Japanese mayo, and teriyaki sauce for an international take on a fast food favorite. The namesake katsu here is formed by hand, seasoned with miso and Japanese breading, and, according to the company, fried and sized the American way for a creation that embraces Japanese tastes and Seattle chill. And it's a hit — Katsu Burger has been featured all across television, from Food Network to the Travel Channel.
All burgers include zippy red onion, shredded cabbage, tangy pickles, and juicy slices of tomato. Try the honey miso tofu sandwich, which features organic, miso-marinated tofu katsu breaded with eggless batter and drenched in miso honey mustard. It's unlike anything you'll find at any other West Coast fast food chain, and it's somehow bright and rich at the same time, so it speaks to just about every type of craving. Paired with nori fries, which come peppered with roasted seaweed flakes, it's a perfect meal.
As demonstrated by the consistently crispy and well-seasoned fries, the sides here are just as much the star as the entrees. Take the korokke, Japanese flat croquettes that are made with vegetables and potatoes. They're creamy and crispy at once, and they're epic when dragged through the zesty tonkatsu sauce. Try piling them with the seaweed salad for a really cravable dance of sweet and salty notes.
Taco Time Northwest
Washington and Seattle taco spots don't get the hype that other West Coast locales experience, but that doesn't mean that there aren't fantastic options. Scattered around Puget Sound, this Evergreen State fast food chain sells consistently fresh concoctions that could stand up to even the biggest taco snob's expectations. In business since 1962, Taco Time Northwest differentiates itself from the more familiar Taco Time via succulent seafood menu items, flawless churros, and crispy burritos that we locals can't get enough of (in-store, you can even get packages of them to bake at home). It's still family-owned, 98% of all dining room-generated waste is compostable, and the restaurant diverts 70% of its waste away from landfills. Eating here has the convenience of fast food, but the heart and service of independent eateries.
The menu is massive, and so are the portions. I can't get enough of the crispy pinto bean burrito, which is one of the best things I've had at any fast food chain anywhere, thanks to an unreal crunch, perfectly cooked legumes, and salty cheese. Dunked into creamy guacamole, it's something I could eat every day and never get sick of. But the whole menu is great thanks to the diverse selection, vegetarian offerings, and the strong platter lineup.
The rich enchiladas are the perfect weeknight meal, the tomato wedge-topped salads feel like the best of the 1990s, and the Baja fish tacos scream West Coast summer. And for dessert, nothing beats a Taco Time Northwest churro.
The Hat
California is considered the unofficial birthplace of fast food, and The Hat feels like a massive reason why. Scattered across the state and Las Vegas, this West Coast chain is known for its pastrami sandwich. Opened first in Alhambra as an unassuming sandwich stand in 1951, the dip sandwich gained fame for its large size and consistent freshness. Today, The Hat's neon sign at this founding location is deemed a historic landmark by the city. It's truly a piece of California fast food history.
While many come for the piled-high pastrami sandwich, that's not all this spot offers. I'm always on the lookout for a good beach sandwich (in other words, a meal between bread that won't spill all over me, will be filling, and is heat-friendly). And the tuna here is the perfect pick, thanks to the thoughtful use of two big tomato slices, shredded lettuce stabilized by a foundation of mayonnaise, and sturdy bread (I like the sourdough, but the rye is great for a nice bite). The tuna isn't too loose, so you don't have to worry about it dripping all over you. The avocado has all of the same perks and ingredients, but instead of tuna, there are mountains of chopped avocado.
Other highlights include the rainy-day-friendly grilled cheese, tuna melt (ask for the grilled cheese on sourdough with tuna), ultra-golden and crunchy onion rings, and bright pink lemonade. And, if you love a little zip, you can even order a side of pepperoncini.
Burgermaster
Burgermaster, a Puget Sound drive-in staple, serves up some of the best burgers in Seattle. While Dick's gets more attention and is on the radar of tourists (hence, the long lines), Burgermaster serves, in the opinion of many, way better food. And, as it was founded in 1952, it's been around longer, too. Locally sourced ingredients like grass-fed beef and produce pack high-quality taste, plentiful options make it more inclusive than your average fast food chain, and the fries are never soggy. Look for the on-site garden and enjoy ultra-kind service between bites. It feels like much more than a fast food joint.
Between the wild-caught seafood, blackberry milkshakes, and Washington potato fries, the family-owned spot's menu is classically Pacific Northwest. Try the Swiss cheese-topped Dungeness crab melt for something heartwarming and true to the region. Keep the seafood train going with the much-adored wild Alaskan cod and chips, sink your teeth into the bulky BLTs, or try adding tomatoes to the grilled cheese.
For sides, the fries and onion rings are crispy and have a nice snap. And, they're heavenly when dunked into the aforementioned blackberry shakes, bringing together salty and sweet flavors; crunchy and smooth textures. There's just no bad order here.
Zip's Drive-In
Located in Eastern and Central Washington and Idaho, Zip's brings drive-in goodies to those east of the Cascade Mountains. Founded in 1953 in Kennewick, right as the nuclear industry took off locally, it's been a hit ever since. This West Coast fast food joint is especially a must-visit for anyone who adores milkshakes — the cream pie shakes are famous for a reason (get the huckleberry).
The menu includes classics like burgers and fries, but the seafood baskets and sandwiches are just as great. I recommend the shrimp basket with extra lemon wedges if you love crunch, but the fishwich is the perfect bite of tender lettuce, bright tartar sauce, and, of course, fish. For sides, the onion rings are a favorite for their crispy breading and sweetness, but if you like mushrooms, try the deep-fried mushrooms at Zip's.
As mentioned, the milkshakes here are the star, but it's really the whole dessert and drink menu that makes this one of the best West Coast fast food chains to dine at. The huge selection of ice cream-based offerings promises something for anyone. Strawberry sundaes and cherry milkshakes impress fruity-flavor fans like me, who prefer juicy, light flavors to chocolate ones, but there is plenty for chocolate lovers, too.
Methodology
As a West Coast local and native, this round-up is based on personal experience. However, I turned to others in the region via Reddit, social media, and media publications to ensure I'm not in the minority when it comes to my opinions. As it turns out, we all really love fast food chains that sell seafood, offer great desserts, and have options for vegetarians.
All of the fast food chains included serve items that are consistently tasty, fresh, and well-portioned. Each spot was founded on the West Coast and is exclusive to the region, but some have a few locations in the Southwest (though none go east of Nevada). To qualify as fast food, these chains had to center around speedy and convenient dining. While some have dine-in tables, all locations have walk-up counters and take-away, many have drive-thrus, and some are drive-ins. For this reason, chains like Ivar's, a beloved Washington State staple with both fast food counters and sit-down restaurants, were not included.
And, though this genre of restaurant is associated with low prices, cost is relative — for this story, I prioritized value, rather than a specific pricing band. Big portions, high-quality ingredients, and well-crafted dishes played a part in this assessment.