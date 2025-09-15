The Pacific Northwest Burger Chain That Runs On Wind And Local Ingredients

It can be hard to stand out in the fast food industry when there's just so much stiff competition. There's Wendy's, which is keeping customers' attention by rolling out new Frosty flavors, and then there's Subway, which made headlines when it debuted the new footlong collection with churros, pretzels, and cookies. You could stand out for not-so-great reasons, like how Shake Shack's prices are so high for fast food, because after all, any publicity is good publicity. Or, you could take a page from Burgerville's book and stand out by putting sustainability and community at the forefront of your mission and wind turbines, lots of wind turbines.

Burgerville is a fast food chain located in the Pacific Northwest that cares a whole lot about the impact it makes on the environment. The chain made the switch to wind-powered energy in the early 2000s after being approached by Portland General Electric and essentially aided in the development of wind power for the entire Northwestern area. Besides operating as a fully wind-powered company, Burgerville works with ranchers and farmers in the PNW to source local ingredients for its menu, including beef, dairy products, fresh produce, buns, and even syrups. While not every single item comes from local farmers, Burgerville remains transparent, revealing that products are 75% locally sourced and ensuring that its partners are of a similarly sustainably oriented mindset.