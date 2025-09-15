The Pacific Northwest Burger Chain That Runs On Wind And Local Ingredients
It can be hard to stand out in the fast food industry when there's just so much stiff competition. There's Wendy's, which is keeping customers' attention by rolling out new Frosty flavors, and then there's Subway, which made headlines when it debuted the new footlong collection with churros, pretzels, and cookies. You could stand out for not-so-great reasons, like how Shake Shack's prices are so high for fast food, because after all, any publicity is good publicity. Or, you could take a page from Burgerville's book and stand out by putting sustainability and community at the forefront of your mission and wind turbines, lots of wind turbines.
Burgerville is a fast food chain located in the Pacific Northwest that cares a whole lot about the impact it makes on the environment. The chain made the switch to wind-powered energy in the early 2000s after being approached by Portland General Electric and essentially aided in the development of wind power for the entire Northwestern area. Besides operating as a fully wind-powered company, Burgerville works with ranchers and farmers in the PNW to source local ingredients for its menu, including beef, dairy products, fresh produce, buns, and even syrups. While not every single item comes from local farmers, Burgerville remains transparent, revealing that products are 75% locally sourced and ensuring that its partners are of a similarly sustainably oriented mindset.
Burgerville offers a sustainable road to fast food
Burgerville was founded by George Propstra in Vancouver, Washington, in 1961. The idea for locally sourcing ingredients was passed through generations, as Propstra's grandfather owned and operated Holland Creamery Co. in the area in the early 1920s. Sustainability goes into every aspect of Burgerville, from energy powered by wind turbines to thoughtful landscaping around each location. The chain also turns old fry oil into biofuel and partners with organizations that impact food insecurity and food waste. The restaurants have also been "testing compostable packaging," according to the Burgerville website, and recently "pioneered a new kind of children's meal that contained actual seeds instead of disposable toys."
Pacific Northwesterners rave about Burgerville's seasonal menu items, which include summertime Walla Walla onion rings (made with PNW onions that make for astounding fried treats) and strawberry-flavored shakes and shortcakes in the spring. The burgers, which even include a vegetarian and a vegan option, are piled high with options for toppings like Walla Walla onions, crispy bacon, Tillamook cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and more. As if all of that isn't enough, you can even partake in Burgerville's secret menu, customizing your food and drinks with all the extras that your heart desires. Burgerville is only located in the PNW, mainly centered around Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. Although the business is still expanding, so there's no telling which city Burgerville will conquer next.