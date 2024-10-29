The Pacific Northwest Onions That Make For Astounding Onion Rings

While seafood and coffee may come to mind first when thinking of the Pacific Northwest's greatest culinary hits, there's one type of PNW produce that should be on your radar: Walla Walla onions. These large, super-sweet, and perfectly round alliums are delicious in a number of dishes, but locals agree that the ultimate way to enjoy this regional gem is in a batch of golden, crispy Walla Walla onion rings.

What makes these onions so excellent for onion rings? For starters, they offer a quite big and beautifully round ring (thanks to the careful cultivation of Italian immigrant farmers in the 1800s), nailing the latter half of the onion ring formula. The flavor, too, contributes to its onion ring compatibility. Walla Wallas are sweet and aromatic but are also fairly mild, so they don't attack the palate with any astringency. Many liken it to the Vidalia onion, another popular ring choice. Residents of southern Washington State and of Portland clamor for Walla Walla onion rings from the chain Burgerville when they're in season, but they can also easily be made at home. June and July are the months you're most likely to find these creamy alliums stocked in the produce aisle.

