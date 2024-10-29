The Pacific Northwest Onions That Make For Astounding Onion Rings
While seafood and coffee may come to mind first when thinking of the Pacific Northwest's greatest culinary hits, there's one type of PNW produce that should be on your radar: Walla Walla onions. These large, super-sweet, and perfectly round alliums are delicious in a number of dishes, but locals agree that the ultimate way to enjoy this regional gem is in a batch of golden, crispy Walla Walla onion rings.
What makes these onions so excellent for onion rings? For starters, they offer a quite big and beautifully round ring (thanks to the careful cultivation of Italian immigrant farmers in the 1800s), nailing the latter half of the onion ring formula. The flavor, too, contributes to its onion ring compatibility. Walla Wallas are sweet and aromatic but are also fairly mild, so they don't attack the palate with any astringency. Many liken it to the Vidalia onion, another popular ring choice. Residents of southern Washington State and of Portland clamor for Walla Walla onion rings from the chain Burgerville when they're in season, but they can also easily be made at home. June and July are the months you're most likely to find these creamy alliums stocked in the produce aisle.
How to make Walla Walla onion rings
Whether you have a go-to onion ring recipe or want to attempt making them for the first time, Walla Walla onions create a terrific final product. For beginners, this beer-battered onion ring recipe is quick, simple, and easily adaptable to any changes you might feel compelled to make. You can also browse this list of 14 tips to keep in mind when making excellent onion rings– you'll find notes on seltzer water vs beer batter, seasoning, and frying time.
For those who want to combine the revelation of the Walla Walla onion with other upgrades, try reading up on creative ways to elevate your onion rings. These include ideas like marinating your onions in buttermilk or a simple brine before you fry them or adding a spice mix to the batter or breading. One such spice mix, Trader Joe's Everything Bagel seasoning, is a great complement to the tangy and sweet flavors of a Walla Walla onion ring. And what's an onion ring without some killer sauce? Once you've found your Walla Walla way, whip up some classic remoulade sauce for the perfect accompaniment.