We Can't Believe How Small The Original In-N-Out Burger Restaurant Was

When Harry and Esther Snyder opened up the very first In-N-Out in 1948, they started small. Harry handled grocery shopping and cooking on-site, while Esther managed the accounting at home. But it wasn't just the operation that was tiny; what would one day become a fast food giant started as a single hamburger stand no bigger than 100 square feet.

The first In-N-Out was just around the corner from the Snyder's home in Baldwin Park, California, and it was in that home's garage that Harry tinkered his way to the invention of the modern drive-thru by building a two-way speaker box. Now patrons could drive right up to the super small stand, order, and get their food without leaving their car or using carhops.

The second location opened in 1951, and by the time Harry died, there were 18 In-N-Out restaurants in Southern California. After his son took over in 1976, expansion became more rapid, and there are now over 400 locations in the United States. The family-owned burger chain continues to have a cult-like following, even with its status as a fast food empire, and customers still line up to order the same classics from the original 1948 menu.