A Look Back At The 1960s Jack In The Box Menu

Before Jack in the Box was facing a tough business comeback and less-than-glowing reviews, the brand was attracting customers behind the wheel with a clown-headed speaker box. Founded in 1951, the American burger chain focused on the drive-thru concept and serving Californians in cars. By the 60s, the funky brand had an established drive-thru business with metal menu boards affixed to speaker boxes. Drivers rolled up, surveyed the items listed on the board, then placed their orders without having to park or get out of the car.

To lure customers, eye-catching details like a giant clown head were featured on the signboards outside the restaurant. The concept was a blend of bobbleheads and jack-in-the-box toys, and the intercoms were similarly shaped. At the time, the experience of hearing a voice come out of the speaker was a novelty that the public had to get used to. "My husband always said he hated talking to the clown," wrote one user on Facebook. Despite such claims, the brand's uniqueness helped it succeed.