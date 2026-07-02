A Look Back At The 1960s Jack In The Box Menu
Before Jack in the Box was facing a tough business comeback and less-than-glowing reviews, the brand was attracting customers behind the wheel with a clown-headed speaker box. Founded in 1951, the American burger chain focused on the drive-thru concept and serving Californians in cars. By the 60s, the funky brand had an established drive-thru business with metal menu boards affixed to speaker boxes. Drivers rolled up, surveyed the items listed on the board, then placed their orders without having to park or get out of the car.
To lure customers, eye-catching details like a giant clown head were featured on the signboards outside the restaurant. The concept was a blend of bobbleheads and jack-in-the-box toys, and the intercoms were similarly shaped. At the time, the experience of hearing a voice come out of the speaker was a novelty that the public had to get used to. "My husband always said he hated talking to the clown," wrote one user on Facebook. Despite such claims, the brand's uniqueness helped it succeed.
A burger, fries, and a shake cost 62 cents
Different fonts used for the different offerings on Jack in the Box's menu created a chaotic display, but the prices were tempting. In the 1960s, Jack in the Box offered a little over a dozen items. Hamburgers were sold for 18 cents, and tacos were 25 cents. A Bonus Burger was priced at 39 cents. Chicken sold for 89 cents, and shrimp was 79 cents. "French-fried potatoes," and apple turnovers cost 19 cents. Onion rings and shakes set consumers back 25 cents.
The menu is much larger now than it was in the 1960s, with over a dozen burger options, chicken items, bowls, salads, and fajitas. A complete lineup of breakfast options and snacks, such as egg rolls and mozzarella sticks, rounds out the menu. Prices have evolved as well, with Jr burgers starting at $2.49, a Jumbo Junior Jack burger running $4.89, and a Double Smashed Jack at $9.49.
While some discontinued items may never reappear, tacos and burgers have remained fixtures at Jack in the Box. Limited-time offers like Bacon Ice Cream Shakes and the Hot Mess Burger keep regular customers intrigued, and while prices may not be the same as in the 60s, customers' longing for Jack in the Box's tacos endures.