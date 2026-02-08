Discontinued Jack In The Box Items We'll Probably Never See Again

If you love a fast food restaurant where you can find a truly surprising array of different dishes, then Jack in the Box might just be one of your go-to spots (even though it ranked as the worst burger chain in the U.S.). You can find a ton of different breakfast options, sandwiches, Mexican-inspired dishes, and beyond — it's the ideal place to go when you're trying to feed a bunch of picky eaters at once. But with a menu as extensive as Jack in the Box's, we've seen more than a few dishes at the popular fast food joint come and go over the chain's lifetime.

Perhaps you still miss some of these now-defunct menu items, or maybe you haven't even thought of them since they made their exit from the menu. Either way, we're taking a walk down memory lane by looking back at some of Jack in the Box's discontinued menu items that we'll likely never see again. Maybe, someday, they'll bring our favorites back, but until then, the memories of these meals will have to suffice.