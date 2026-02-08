Discontinued Jack In The Box Items We'll Probably Never See Again
If you love a fast food restaurant where you can find a truly surprising array of different dishes, then Jack in the Box might just be one of your go-to spots (even though it ranked as the worst burger chain in the U.S.). You can find a ton of different breakfast options, sandwiches, Mexican-inspired dishes, and beyond — it's the ideal place to go when you're trying to feed a bunch of picky eaters at once. But with a menu as extensive as Jack in the Box's, we've seen more than a few dishes at the popular fast food joint come and go over the chain's lifetime.
Perhaps you still miss some of these now-defunct menu items, or maybe you haven't even thought of them since they made their exit from the menu. Either way, we're taking a walk down memory lane by looking back at some of Jack in the Box's discontinued menu items that we'll likely never see again. Maybe, someday, they'll bring our favorites back, but until then, the memories of these meals will have to suffice.
Spicy sriracha burger
If you love spicy food, then there's a good chance you would've loved Jack in the Box's spicy sriracha burger. There aren't a ton of spicy burgers available at many popular fast food joints, so the fact that Jack in the Box once offered this menu item makes us love the chain a little bit more. The burger first made its appearance back in 2014, and the actual meat itself wasn't spicy. Rather, the creamy sriracha sauce — along with plenty of sliced jalapeños — gave the burger its kick. It was also topped with smoky bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. It wasn't necessarily that groundbreaking, but we think it still made for an interesting addition to the Jack in the Box menu.
But it's not super likely that you're going to get your hands on this burger anytime soon. After a decently long run, it was reportedly taken off the menu sometime in 2021.
Waffle breakfast sandwich
There's something about a sweet and savory breakfast that gets your day off to an amazing start. You don't have to choose whether you want something sugary or salty for your first meal of the day when you opt for a sandwich that has elements of both. That's why Jack in the Box's waffle breakfast sandwich was such a smart addition to the menu. It made its debut back in 2012, and some reviewers compared it to McDonald's McGriddle, thanks to its waffle "bread," which mirrored the McGriddle pancake "bread."
Not everyone particularly liked the breakfast sandwich, though, with one reviewer claiming that the texture was off and that the waffles were too sweet. Perhaps that's why it didn't end up lasting very long on the menu — it was removed from the Jack in the Box breakfast lineup in 2015. These days, if you want that signature sweet and salty fast-food breakfast, you'll probably have to make your way to McDonald's for a McGriddle instead.
Apple turnover
Jack in the Box got its start as a fast food restaurant decades ago, in the 1950s. It was during that era that the apple turnover was introduced. At some point in the '50s, it was sold for only 17 cents. You're not going to see that kind of price on the Jack in the Box website these days, but the apple turnover itself is also missing from the menu, unfortunately for all those who love a sweet treat after their fast food meal. Apparently, though, the apple turnover did pretty well for Jack in the Box, since it stayed on the menu until sometime in the 2000s.
These days, there are plenty of fast food dessert pies to choose from, including some that bear a resemblance to Jack in the Box's now-discontinued offering. Unfortunately, we don't think that this dessert option is coming back to your local Jack in the Box anytime soon. However, you can still snag a shake, a slice of cheesecake, churros, or even a chocolate cake from the fast food joint if you have a sweet tooth the next time you visit.
Sirloin burger
Most burgers you've tried in your life are probably made with plain old ground beef. However, ground sirloin, despite its leanness, makes for a heartier, richer burger. Perhaps this is why Jack in the Box decided to debut a sirloin burger back in 2007. It was made with 100% sirloin, and it marked the first time in fast food history that a fast food restaurant sold a sirloin burger. You could get the burger two different ways: Either as a standard cheeseburger, which came with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and your choice of cheese, or as a bacon-topped burger that still featured all of these accoutrements. It was an attempt to offer a more premium product than diners could find at many other fast food joints.
However, the product was eventually discontinued in the mid-2010s. Other chains have also tried to debut their own sirloin burgers, but the trend doesn't seem to be around as much these days. Therefore, we doubt that Jack in the Box is going to bring back its own sirloin burger anytime soon.
Spicy nacho chicken sandwich
Can't decide whether you want nachos or a fast food chicken sandwich? Well, at one point in Jack in the Box's history, the fast food chain created a product that responded to this craving specifically. It was the spicy nacho chicken sandwich, and it made its debut back in 2015. It was an option for the restaurant's Munchie Meal, which was specifically available at night. That makes sense, considering that this seems like the kind of fast food mashup you could only crave at 2 a.m. It came with a spicy chicken patty, of course, topped with onion rings, jalapeno slices, and nacho cheese. Does it sound like a mess? Sure. Do we still wish we could get our hands on one today? Absolutely.
However, this beauty of a sandwich was sadly removed from the menu in 2023. Now, if you want to enjoy a chicken sandwich and nachos in one bite, you'll have to do some cooking of your own, since it doesn't look like this sandwich is coming back anytime soon.
Grande sausage burrito
Sometimes, fast food breakfasts can be kind of lackluster. Sure, you may stop by a fast food joint on your way to work or school when you're really pinched for time, but the food isn't always that craveable. However, there are a few select fast food breakfast items that really become beloved a.m. staples, and Jack in the Box's grande sausage burrito was one of them. It first made an appearance on the menu in 2014, and it featured eggs, bacon, and sausage, in addition to a creamy sriracha sauce (yes, Jack in the Box really embraced sriracha in this era). But what really made the burrito shine was the fact that it also contained a crispy hash brown, which added more fattiness and even a hint of crispiness to the burrito.
Almost a decade later, in 2023, the burrito was finally removed from Jack in the Box's menu, and customers were reportedly devastated. There's even a Change.org petition begging the company to bring it back. Technically, it was brought back in 2025, but after changing out the sriracha with a different kind of sauce, some customers say it doesn't quite taste the same as the original.
Monster taco
Sometimes, a normal-sized taco just won't fill you up as you need it to. At least, that seems to be the rationale behind Jack in the Box's monster taco, which first made its way onto the menu in 1992. This huge taco featured slices of American cheese (yikes), taco sauce, and lettuce. There was nothing too exciting about these tacos except for the fact that they were larger than the standard size. But hungry fans loved them, which is why they've made several reappearances throughout the years. The monster taco was first removed from the menu in 2009. Four years later, it appeared on the menu again before being discontinued once more in 2019.
In 2021 and 2022, Jack in the Box relaunched the monster taco for the Halloween season, but they were limited-time items. In 2023 and 2024, the restaurant switched things up with an "angry" and a "mummy wrapped" monster taco, respectively, although they weren't identical to the original product, and they were only around for short times. October 2025 saw the original monster taco make another return, but it was once again a limited-time offering. The days of consistent availability of this item seem long over.
Ciabatta burgers
Ciabatta, with its hearty but airy texture, is perfect for a wide array of sandwiches, so it's no wonder that Jack in the Box embraced the bread in some of its offerings in the mid-2000s. Back in 2005, the restaurant released its ciabatta burgers. The original ciabatta burger featured lettuce, onions, pickles, and tomatoes, all stacked on a burger patty, sandwiched between a ciabatta bun. It also contained a creamy roasted red pepper sauce, helping to give this sandwich a more premium feel. The Bacon 'n' Cheese ciabatta burger came with two burger patties and was also topped with tomatoes, onions, and lettuce, but it also came with two slices of American cheese and was topped with smoky cheddar mayo.
It seemed like a way for Jack in the Box to enter a slightly higher-end, more fast-casual category, but ultimately, the burgers didn't last long. In 2009, they were removed from the menu, ostensibly because of the Great Recession-induced need to cut down on ingredient costs.
Potato wedges
At most fast food restaurants, there's only one type of fries available, and you can either take them or leave them. Most of the time, these fries are pretty standard. But there was a time at Jack in the Box when you could score potato wedges topped with various ingredients, which felt like fries' older, cooler, and more sophisticated cousin. They came onto the Jack in the Box scene in 1990 and have been on and off the menu for years. After being discontinued in 2013, disappointed social media users took to Facebook to express their discontent that they had been removed from the menu, so Jack in the Box brought them back for a while.
In 2021, the potato wedges were scrubbed from the menu once again, but they came back for a limited time in 2023. These potato wedges have come on and off the menu many times now, but they're not currently listed on the chain's website, so we don't feel confident that they will make another, more regular reappearance.
Sriracha curly fry burger
If you ask us, the best burgers are topped with fries, which is why the sriracha curly fry burger sounds like an absolute dream come true. This burger was an addition to the Munchie Meal deal, and it makes sense — it's exactly the kind of fast food mashup we want to eat late at night. It made its appearance in 2016 and featured a burger patty, sriracha sauce (of course), curly fries, and American cheese. Is it the freshest-sounding burger you've ever seen? Maybe not. But the combo definitely sounds delicious.
However, along with the other Munchie Meal entrees, the sriracha curly fry burger exited the menu in 2023, much to customers' chagrin. There's a Change.org petition to bring it back, but with only 87 signatures at the time of writing, we somehow don't think it'll be back in the near future. The best you can do now is get some fries on the side and stack them on another kind of Jack in the Box burger.
Brunch burger
If you've ever wished you could eat a breakfast- or brunch-themed burger, Jack in the Box would have been the place for you a while back. The brunch burger was first introduced to the menu in 2013, and it contained a fried egg, bacon, and a hash brown on top of the burger patty. It was also served on a croissant instead of a standard bun. This item, despite its name, was also part of Jack in the Box's Munchie Meals, a late-night option that was only available after 9 p.m. After all, this burger probably isn't the best way to start your day anyway.
The burger got some solid reviews, which framed it as essentially a basic fast food breakfast sandwich with the addition of a burger patty. The hash brown was regarded as a highlight, since it provided a nice crispness you generally don't find in a breakfast-style sandwich. It was removed from the menu and then made a reappearance in 2016 as part of the Brunchfast lineup, but unfortunately, it has since been dropped once again.
Cheesy macaroni bites
Most people think of mac and cheese as a dish that you have to eat with a fork. But at one point, Jack in the Box sought to change that narrative by creating its cheesy macaroni bites. They're just what they sound like: Snackable sections of Kraft macaroni and cheese that are then breaded and deep-fried. Yes, these were decadent, and no, they're unfortunately no longer on the menu.
Jack in the Box created its cheesy macaroni bites in 2008 as an attempt to make this classic American favorite more portable in finger food form, but they were dropped from the menu. Then, in 2021, the brand came up with another, similar product: Mac and cheese bites. They looked a little bit different from the original, but it was the same idea: Breaded and fried pieces of mac and cheese. However, the mac and cheese bites were only released for a limited time, so there's no telling if or when we're going to see them again.
Grilled breakfast sandwich
Jack in the Box has a solid breakfast game, so it should come as no surprise that the brand has experimented with plenty of its breakfast options. One such discontinued menu item was the grilled breakfast sandwich, which appeared at Jack in the Box locations starting in 2010 and was available all day long. This is a pretty basic breakfast sandwich, utilizing actual bread instead of a croissant or muffin. It came with ham, bacon, cheese, and fried eggs, making it barely more interesting than a sandwich you could quickly whip up yourself in your own kitchen.
Ultimately, it was removed from the menu, so other breakfast items could take its place, and you can no longer try this sandwich for yourself. However, the chain's supreme sourdough breakfast sandwich is quite similar to this 2010 breakfast sandwich, if you want a rough approximation of what the original likely tasted like.
Chicken fajita pita
In 1988, Jack in the Box decided to roll out not another sandwich but rather a pita-based entree. It was the chicken fajita pita, and it was a replacement of the prior year's fajita pita that featured beef instead of chicken. This pita was filled with grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and sauteed peppers and onions, and was then topped with salsa. It was a strange mix of different culinary traditions, but it was one that worked. It offered a lighter, fresher option for those who wanted something a bit different from the standard fast food burger fare.
The chicken fajita pita actually had a great run — it was only discontinued in February 2025. Customers who loved the relatively healthy fast food option were distraught, and some even signed a Change.org petition demanding that Jack in the Box bring it back. We can hold out hope that it will someday return, but we certainly can't bet on it.
Munchie Meals
We've already mentioned that the spicy nacho chicken sandwich was a part of Jack in the Box's Munchie Deal, but it wasn't the only entree available with this deal. Unfortunately, though, it wasn't just that specific sandwich that was scraped from the menu. The whole meal deal was discontinued in 2023, much to the chagrin of late-night snackers everywhere. In addition to that spicy nacho chicken sandwich, you could also snag yourself a sriracha curly burger fry, a chick-n-tater melt, or a stacked grilled cheeseburger. If these all sound like dishes that you'd crave if you actually had the munchies, well, that was part of the appeal.
What set this deal apart was the fact that you could only get them between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., so they were specifically designed for those who like to eat late at night, whether diners were heading home from work or a party. Sadly, though, the whole deal was wiped from the menu in 2023.