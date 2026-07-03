The In-N-Out Secret Menu Item That's Actually A False Alarm

Oftentimes, "secret menu" fast food creations are a secret to employees, too. On social media, foodies regularly devise their own off-menu fast food creations and post 'em for all to see — even when the restaurant may not carry all of the ingredients necessary to make them. Such was the case when a Facebook post by Anaheim firefighter and Temecula City Council Member, Brenden Kalfus, gained attention for ordering a "firefighter-style" burger at In-N-Out, raising confusion since the burger featured a fried egg, which the chain doesn't offer as a topping.

The viral post asks, "Have you tried Firefighter Style at In-N-Out off the secret menu?!" alongside a video of Kalfus ordering the burger at an In-N-Out counter. According to the video, a firefighter-style burger consists of a Double-Double burger on top (featuring two beef patties, two burger buns, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and special sauce), a fried egg in the middle, and a grilled cheese made with two bottom buns. In total, that's two patties, four burger buns, an egg, and lots of cheese. This over-the-top masterpiece looked convincing enough for many customers to believe it was a real secret menu item.

The post's description jokingly notes, "Disclaimer — only located at specific locations that don't exist yet prior to 10 a.m." Despite the disclaimer, it wasn't immediately obvious to many viewers that the video was a joke. Kalfus even goes as far as pulling the paper-wrapped burger out of an In-N-Out bag. The video racked up more than half a million views, with thousands of foodies asking where they could get their hands on a firefighter-style burger.