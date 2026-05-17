The Best Popular In-N-Out Secret Menu Item Hands-Down

In-N-Out holds an unusual distinction among fast food chains, because it's probably the only one where the best thing you can order isn't even on the menu; it's on the secret menu. Secret menus have become popular at several chains in recent years, but no big fast food spot has a history with them like In-N-Out, which has been serving up a known-by-regulars list of customizations since the 1960s. Over the years the list of In-N-Out secret menu items has expanded to include simple options like a grilled cheese to more unusual creations like the bun-less Flying Dutchman burger. But despite the myriad of unlisted options, the best In-N-Out secret menu item, and the best thing you can order at the chain period, remains the classic Animal Style Cheeseburger.

The Animal Style Cheeseburger takes the standard menu item, with one cheeseburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and In-N-Out's house spread, and adds pickles, switches to mustard-grilled burgers, grilled onions instead of raw, and adds extra spread. Our taste tester ranked the Animal Style Cheeseburger number one for the simple reason that it includes the best of everything that In-N-Out offers. According to our reviewer, "There's a creamy, dairy note of cheese, a salty burger, along with the fresh ingredients of lettuce and tomato. There's that complex, slightly caramelized flavor of the grilled onion and the enticing, complex house sauce." But while you can get any burger option prepared as Animal Style at In-N-Out, the Double-Double (which includes an extra patty and cheese slice) might be an even better choice since the chain's relatively small burger patties can be overwhelmed when there is only one of them.