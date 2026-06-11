Why You'll Probably Never See Bacon On In-N-Out's Menu

What do people do when something is great? They try to think of ways to make it even better. When it comes to In-N-Out burger, the hands-down best American burger chain (according to us), people can't help but wonder how bacon could enhance a beloved favorite. But despite all the salivating clamors online for a pork addition to their beef, bacon will most likely never appear on In-N-Out's menu. For the California-based company that grew from a tiny shack to over 400 locations, it boils down to why mess with a winning formula?

Since bacon does sound like a no-brainer upgrade, Tasting Table reached out to In-N-Out for an official weigh-in. "We have been committed to the same simple menu for over 77 years at In-N-Out," a spokesperson said. "We believe this approach helps us to keep an intense focus on the quality of our products."

Freshness and quality have been a priority for In-N-Out since its beginnings in 1948 when co-founder Harry Snyder would go to the market each morning to hand-select ingredients for the day. This commitment to cooking fresh can still be seen today in how this fast food chain refuses microwaves and freezers across all locations. With that in mind, it does make sense that keeping their menu simple — burgers, fries, shakes — means there's less room for error.