Marlon Brando's Favorite Late-Night Hot Dog Order Is A Permanent Staple At Pink's

Marlon Brando's career in Hollywood was filled with iconic roles. The method actor portrayed such famous characters as Don Corleone in "The Godfather," Colonel Kurtz in "Apocalypse Now," Stanley Kowalski in "A Streetcar Named Desire," and Terry Malloy in "On the Waterfront," among many others. One of the slightly lesser known places in Tinseltown where the Brando name shows up, however, is Pink's, a hot dog stand that dates all the way back to 1939.

Brando was a regular customer of Pink's back in his day, stopping in with his family to enjoy his top menu item at this old favorite Hollywood restaurant, the Famous Chili Dog served with mustard, chili, and onions. In an interview with Ed Magik TV on YouTube, Marlon's daughter Rebecca Brando said, "Dad would just pile us in the car and drive us down here at midnight — or whatever time it may be — and we'd have a dozen hot dogs, eating in the car." The chili dog, she added, was her favorite as well.

Brando's patronage of the restaurant was clearly not forgotten, as Pink's debuted a new menu item in his honor on April 27th, 2012, on what would have been his 88th birthday. True to form, the Brando Dog is a 9-inch hot dog of his favorite style, featuring mustard, chili, and onions, though in this case with the addition of shredded cheddar cheese. These days, that hot dog sells for $10.50, but for a two-hour window on the day it was released, all you had to do to get your hands on one was show up dressed like Brando in one of his signature roles.