These Are The Absolute Best Hot Dogs In Every US State
Americans go through a staggering amount of hot dogs, with estimates suggesting about 20 billion are eaten annually across the nation. Of course, while they're great from your own grill, a large percentage of those dogs are bought from stadiums, street vendors, or restaurants. Given the popularity of hot dogs, we knew there had to be a ton of places serving up stellar dogs — which is why we decided to give a shout-out to every state's best dogs.
Now, there are a lot of favorites across the U.S., so it was a tough call in many cases. But only one spot from each state could make our list. We took into account things like customer reviews, recommendations from locals, longevity, creativity, and overall reputation. In some cases, a dedication to tradition and serving up unchanged, old-time favorites earned institutions a place on our list. Rest assured, each of these places has a ton of fans willing to go to bat for the best dog in their state.
Alabama: Gus' Hot Dogs
When one Reddit user asked for recommendations on the best hot dog in Birmingham, Alabama, the answer was immediate and clear: Go to Gus'. This hot dog shop has been serving Alabama since 1947, and the various owners that have taken over since founder Gus Alexander left in the 1960s have stayed true to the OG vision of keeping it simple. Customers can order beef dogs, turkey dogs, or Polish sausage, choose from just a few toppings, and everything's guaranteed to be tasty.
(205) 251-4540
1915 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Yeti Dogs
Tracking down Alaska's Yeti Dogs might take a little work, as it's a food truck that moves around Anchorage. Finding it is worth it, though, since it's a fan favorite. The menu is straightforward with options like all-beef dogs, bratwurst, Louisiana Hot Links, and even a vegan option. No self-respecting Alaskan hot dog joint would skip on the state's iconic reindeer dogs, either — and yes, they're here. Don't doubt this truck's dedication: It's often seen out in below-freezing temps.
(907) 250-7445
Location varies
Arizona: El Guero Canelo
Hot dog connoisseurs know that Arizona's Sonoran dogs are a unique beast, but are they a James Beard-worthy creation? They are when they're served up at El Guero Canelo, a set of three restaurants recognized by the foundation for its Sonoran dogs back in 2018. Upgrade that award-winning dog to the Sammy Dog (with two bacon-wrapped franks) or the bacon-wrapped Chucho Dog, and it'll be clear that the humble hot dog makes for a great gourmet concoction.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: The Original ScoopDog
North Little Rock's Original ScoopDog is the kind of place you might walk right past without knowing it's there, but it's also the go-to favorite for many locals. It's been serving up all-beef dogs since 1999, with staples like Chicago- and Detroit-style dogs. Take it from those in the know: Bring cash, and hot dogs are always better with a side of ice cream.
(501) 753-5407
5508 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116
California: Pink's Hot Dogs
There might be a wait at Pink's flagship location, but dedicated fans say it's worth it. There's a reason that Pink's has been around since 1939: With a ton of awards and many more fans, Pink's is serving up Hollywood-inspired dogs like the onion-ring topped Lord of the Rings dog, and the spicy, nacho cheese-covered Ozzy. Among Pink's regulars was Betty White, who opted for the all-beef dogs.
(323) 931-4223
709 N LaBrea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Colorado: Harley's A Hot Dog Revolution
There are a ton of people who name Harley's the best when it comes to the state's hot dog scene. Here, the hilariously suggestive menu (with Raw Dawgs and Buff Daddies) is home to a slew of unique dogs, like the Peppy Pizza Dog, the Greek-inspired Toga Dog, and the Surf 'n Turf, with shrimp served along with the sausage. Customers say that this place is not to be missed, but adults might want to do the ordering.
(720) 236-9617
1500 W Littleton Blvd, Littleton, CO 80120
Connecticut: Blackie's Hot Dog Stand
It's longevity that (in part) has helped Blackie's earn a spot among the best; this Connecticut hotspot has been serving some seriously delicious dogs since 1928. No restaurant stays around for that long without doing things right, and for Blackie's, that involves topping dogs with a proprietary Hot Pepper Relish. Add in White Birch Beer, and it's not a meal, but an experience.
(203) 699-1819
2200 Waterbury Rd, Cheshire, CT 06410
Delaware: The Dog House
When Delaware natives post photos from The Dog House to the /hotdogs subReddit, the response is generally jealousy. This award-winning hot dog joint has been around since 1952, and it's still serving up a simple, straightforward menu with chili (and chili-cheese) dogs as a speciality. Bring cash, pull up to one of the chairs that's been seating customers for more than 70 years, and you'll join lifelong fans.
(302) 328-5380
1200 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Hot Dog House FL
Florida's Hot Dog House FL is proof that food trucks are fun: This one has gotten scores of accolades for being one of the best in the state. There are a ton of creative dogs here, like the pulled pork-laden Piglet, the chili-and-slaw Cowboy, or the sauerkraut-covered Kraft. Buy a dog ahead for someone in need — in honor of one of the truck's beloved friends — and share the love.
(904) 654-4534
Location varies
Georgia: The Varsity
There are a lot of great, independent hot dog places around, but we felt we would be remiss if we didn't give Georgia's best-of slot to The Varsity. Not only is the Atlanta location the world's largest drive-in, but it serves up hot dogs and chili dogs that locals swear by, and those who move away vocally miss it. Chili- and slaw-covered dogs might be simple, but deliciousness doesn't need to be complicated.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Puka Dog
Hawaiian-style hot dogs often come with a pineapple relish, and there's one place doing it so right that it got the attention of the great Anthony Bourdain: Puka. When Bourdain visited for an episode of "No Reservations," he was wildly impressed with the bun, which completely surrounds the dog. Those who have tried them say they just make paradise even better.
(808) 742-6044
2100 Hoone Rd, Koloa, HI 96756
Idaho: Foy's Franks
Foy's Franks set up shop in Boise's Warehouse Food Hall in mid-2024, and got immediate attention for serving up a stellar dogs. That includes a Chicago dog, a German-inspired dog with sauerkraut, and an all-beef dog that comes with a massive helping of mac and cheese. It's a bit off the beaten path, but those who find it swear by it.
(986) 999-4081
370 S 8th St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Gene & Jude's
Few hot dogs are as famous as the Chicago-style dog, so it makes sense that Illinois is home to a ton of great hot dog joints, along with one regularly lauded as the best in the country. Gene & Jude's has been serving outstanding dogs since 1946, and there are just four items on the menu — a dog, a double dog, fries, and a corn roll tamale. Those in the know say that's all that's needed.
(708) 452-7634
2720 N River Rd, River Grove, IL 60171
Indiana: Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island
Hot dogs might be more closely associated with Chicago or New York City, but the oldest hot dog stand in the country is in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Coney Island Wiener Stand has been around since 1914, and sells somewhere around 2,000 dogs a day. The Coney Island dog is the only one on the menu, but given this place's enduring popularity and generations of fans, it's safe to say that the formula is working.
fortwaynesfamousconeyisland.com
(260) 424-2997
131 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Iowa: Milwaukee Wiener House
Similar to nearby Indiana, Iowa has an outstanding hot dog restaurant that's stood the test of time. The family-owned and award-winning Milwaukee Wiener House has been around since 1918, and it's also serving up Coney Island dogs to some seriously high praise. Go for the dogs, get the chili, and stay for the pie, just like fans have been doing for generations.
(712) 277-3449
301 Douglas St, Sioux City, IA 51101
Kansas: Morty's
Whenever anyone asks Reddit where to get a great hot dog in Kansas City, the answer is often Morty's. That's especially true for anyone who's looking for a real Chicago dog, as this food cart has garnered a ton of fans for serving legit dogs and all the right toppings. Just the photos of these dogs alone are the sort of pictures you can just taste ... in the best possible way.
(802) 490-0004
1919 W 43rd Ave, Ste C, Kansas City, KS 66103
Kentucky: Boonedogs
Boonedogs advertises itself as changing the game, and while the classics are classics for a reason, there's more than enough room for dogs to go gourmet. Here, footlongs are more than a foot long, there's a Brunch Dog that's perfect for the a.m., and menu items include a pimento cheese dog, a dog-ified version of the state's famous Hot Brown, and even a mac and cheese dog. No wonder it's gotten national attention.
(859) 554-6000
5902 Old Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY 40515
Louisiana: Glizzies by Poppa
One hot dog company's monopoly of selling on the streets of New Orleans came to an end in 2023, and now, Glizzies by Poppa — who's also known as Jimmy Robb — is serving amazing dogs to tourists and locals alike. Also? He's always winning the New Orleans Hot Dog Safari. The 2024 dog got him his third win. It was a hot dog topped with brisket burnt ends, and it's a must-not-miss for anyone heading to The Big Easy.
(504) 762-0941
St Charles Ave & Melpomene St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Simone's Hot Dog Stand
No trip to Maine is complete without the legendary red snapper hot dogs, and there are a lot of places doing these neon dogs really well. That includes Simone's Hot Dog Stand, a Lewiston institution with roots that pre-date World War I and a clientele that includes generations of working-class Americans and the political elite. Customers love them whether they're boiled or grilled, covered with chili or plain, but mustard? That's a must.
(207) 782-8431
99 Chestnut St, Lewiston, ME 04240
Maryland: G&A Restaurant
G&A Restaurant might not be in the same location anymore — it moved from Highlandtown to White Marsh back in 2021 — but it continues serving up the same delicious dogs that it has been for decades. It's still family-owned, and it's still the same high-energy place that Guy Fieri was so impressed with on an episode of Triple D. The Coney sauce is the same mostly top-secret recipe that keeps people coming back.
(443) 448-3218
11550 Philadelphia Rd, White Marsh, MD 21162
Massachusetts: George's Coney Island
George's Coney Island has been a Worcester, Massachusetts landmark since it opened back in 1918. Still family-owned and operated by the descendants of founders George and Catherine Tsagarelis, loyal fans of this funky art deco restaurant swear by the Coney dogs, the secret-recipe chili sauce, scratch-made baked beans, and homemade mac and cheese. Add in a few massive pickles, and it's no wonder this place has over a century's worth of happy customers.
(508) 753-4362
158 Southbridge St, Worcester, MA 01608
Michigan: Duly's Place Coney Island
Take a page from Anthony Bourdain the next time you're in Detroit and head to Duly's Place. After dining at Duly's, the celebrity chef stated he finally understood the love for Coney dogs. Of course, locals tend to agree with Bourdain's praise. A brilliant char helps set these dogs head and shoulders above the rest in the state, and serious knife skills mean finely-chopped onions can be piled sky high.
dulysplaceconeyisland.zoyaf.com
(313) 554-3076
5458 Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209
Minnesota: Uncle Franky's
Even Chicago natives who have found themselves in Minneapolis have high praise for Uncle Franky's, particularly for the Chicago-style dogs. The Coney dogs get just as much love, and fans stress everything is fresh, delicious, and worth the trip. Oversized dogs lauded for flavorful spice, plus a vibe that's described as channeling a 1980s-era hole-in-the-wall, make for a winning formula.
(612) 455-2181
728 Broadway St, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: Hot Dog Man
You shouldn't judge a book by its cover, and that's something you'll hear repeated a lot when it comes to Vicksburg, Mississippi's Hot Dog Man. This unassuming little place gets kudos for a super-friendly vibe that's mentioned almost as much as the chili (and chili cheese) dogs. It's the kind of place that locals view as an icon. Recommendations beyond hot dogs include its Frito pie, and be sure to load up on condiments.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063583332996
(601) 629-3998
1710 Monroe St, #1799, Vicksburg, MS 39180
Missouri: Steve's Hot Dogs
Steve's Hot Dogs has several locations in Missouri, and in addition to the classics, there's a vegan dog that gets some serious praise in the state. Of course, there's also a BBLT hot dog, which has two Bs because, yes: It's got double the bacon you're expecting. Customers note the grilled dogs are outstanding, and served with fresh, creative toppings. In fact, anyone who loves an extra spicy profile will be right at home.
Multiple locations
Montana: Yeti Dogs
Big Sky, Montana is a breathtaking place, but visitors say one of the things they most look forward to is Yeti Dog. It's said to have the best dogs, all wrapped up in a fun, laid-back atmosphere. The Lifty Dog gets a lot of praise, with a spicy mayo, cheddar, and bacon. Add jalapeños for a Sweaty Lifty dog, which'll warm you from the inside in all the right ways.
(253) 797-2017
54 Big Sky Resort Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716
Nebraska: Coney Island Lunch Room
Fans are incredibly devoted to this place, which is like walking into a time capsule in the best possible way. And as you might expect from the name, this family-owned diner has Coney dogs so beloved that they bring customers in from across the state. Some aren't shy about the fact they'll drive hours to get these dogs, and the pilgrimage is a family tradition for many. Clearly, these are the kind of hot dogs that people grow up loving, then share with their own children.
(308) 382-7155
104 E 3rd St, Grand Island, NE 68801
Nevada: Buldogis
Buldogis has a mission statement of marrying delicious dogs to delicious toppings for a gourmet experience — one rooted in a fusion of American and Korean cuisines. Is it working? Absolutely: Thousands of customers have left five-star reviews for creative dogs including the Angry Kimchi (with bacon, cheese, green onions, jalapeños, egg, cheese, and a spicy aioli) and the Bulgogi Dog (with beef bulgogi, aioli, green onions, sesame seeds, and an Asian slaw).
(702) 570-7560
2291 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117
New Hampshire: Gilley's Diner
Gilley's started out as a mobile diner that was literally towed around town for years. In other words, it's been a Portsmouth mainstay since 1912, which pretty much sums up the quality of the food. Although the diner changed ownership in 2025, the new management quickly won over devoted locals. The chili dogs have been a favorite for a long time, and when you can get poutine on the side, that's a total win.
(603) 431-6343
175 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: Rutt's Hut
Choosing the best hot dog place in New Jersey was tough, but we're giving this one to Rutt's Hut for the classic Ripper dogs. Everyone knows some things are better deep fried, and these dogs are no exception. Rutt's Hut isn't just celebrated for deep fried dogs, though, as its homemade relish gets a ton of love, too. The condiment may be easily overlooked and incredibly messy, but it's also outstanding.
(973) 779-8615
417 River Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014
New Mexico: Urban Hot Dog Company
The Albuquerque-based Urban Hot Dog Company is raising the bar when it comes to what a hot dog can be. It's one of those rare places where customers seem to have something good to say about everything. Many praise its expertly-cooked, high-quality dogs, which are often loaded with fresh and creative toppings. Stand-out favorites include the East Coast chili dog, the Korean corn dog, and the Crafty, which is loaded with mac and cheese, bacon bits, and breadcrumbs.
Multiple locations
New York: Gray's Papaya
When we here at Tasting Table tracked down the 13 best hot dogs in New York City, there were a lot of great places on the list. For the best of the best in the entire state, we're giving it to Gray's Papaya. The place serving up the Recession Special, it gets frequent shout-outs on Reddit, with native New Yorkers saying it's one of those places that helps make the city feel like home.
(212) 799-0243
2090 Broadway (72nd St), New York, NY 10023
North Carolina: Hot Dog World
With a name like Hot Dog World, you'd think this restaurant take dogs very, very seriously. And according to happy customers, it does. There's a dog here for you, with customers saying no matter which one you pick, you can't go wrong. If a choice has to be made, the slaw dog seems to get a lot of love. It's described as having standout slaw, with some reviews even dropping words like "legendary" in the description.
(828) 697-0374
226 Kanuga Rd, Henderson, NC 28739
North Dakota: Wurst Bier Hall
The Wurst Bier Hall has two locations in Fargo, and anyone craving a gourmet hot dog fix will enjoy the classic European sausages on offer. You can opt for old school classics or get adventurous with something like elk, rabbit and rattlesnake, or venison sausages. It's the kind of experience that leaves the best possible memories. And while it's on the non-traditional side, customers say it's worth it to think outside the box sometimes.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
It definitely doesn't hurt that this place is serving up tots, mac and cheese bites, and pretzel bites alongside some stellar dogs. It also doesn't hurt that there are vegan and vegetarian options, which customers love to see. But it's the toppings that are the stars here. You can order your dog with sauerkraut, crushed potato chips, Giardiniera, Fritos, or go for a dog that's channeling the flavors and spirit of a baked potato. No matter what, you'll be rethinking what a hot dog can be at Dirty Frank's.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Cal's Chicago Style Eatery
We know what you're thinking: Clearly, this place is going to be known for the Chicago-style dogs. While those are on the menu and get rave reviews from customers, you should go for the dog — then stay for the Italian beef and sausage hot dog combo. Covered with sliced beef and hot peppers, don't forget the au jus on the side (though you might just forget you're not in Chicago).
(405) 730-6063
7005 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Oregon: Third Coast Hot Dogs
Anyone asking for the best hot dogs in Portland is likely to be directed toward Third Coast. In addition to some high-quality dogs, there are some outstanding toppings on the menu here, as well, which is what puts this place at the head of the class for Oregon. There's a dog with black mole and Takis, and one with pickled pineapple slaw and potato chips, for instance. There are regular specials, too, which have customers returning weekly.
(512) 738-4942
2227 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
Experiencing a truly great hot dog starts the moment it hits the heat, Lucky Louie's has an open kitchen that greets customers with delicious aromas as soon as they walk in. There's natural-casing, vegetarian, and skinless options available; those vegetarian dogs are delicious, and the Chicago-style dog is lauded as one of the best around. Add in toppings that seem limitless and a fun atmosphere, and it's a total win.
(814) 314-9481
8238 Perry Highway, Erie, PA 16509
Rhode Island: Olneyville NY System
Olneyville NY System has two Rhode Island locations: One in Providence, and another in Cranston. Stop in either, and you can order the hot wieners, which get a ton of rave reviews from customers who describe them as the perfect comfort food. You'll also be able to order Rhode Island's state drink — that's coffee milk, by the way — and fans say you should. The combination is well-loved, and the kind that needs to be experienced to be believed.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Jack's Cosmic Dogs
Jack's Cosmic Dogs has a massive fan in the self-proclaimed hot dog lover Alton Brown. In one segment of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," he named Jack's as having the best slaw dogs around. Others agree, with Jack's blue cheese-based slaw also getting a ton of love. The sweet potato mustard gets almost as much attention, and when you add cheerwine on the side, it's the kind of meal that defines childhood in the summertime.
(843) 884-7677
2805 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
South Dakota: The Prairie Dog
The Prairie Dog is a self-service taproom with seriously unique dogs. In addition to its all-beef dogs, there are also options like the Tatanka Dog, which is made with free-range bison. Described as singularly incredible, there are two main reactions to these dogs. There are those that say that they're delicious, of course (because everything is), and those who had no idea that bison was so tasty.
(817) 891-8352
23858 US 385, Hill City, SD 57745
Tennessee: D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream
D&B's Hot Dogs and Ice Cream got its start because a pair of hot dog devotees were tired of not finding good dogs nearby, and they decided to take matters into their own hands. Now, all-beef dogs with homemade chili and slaw are making some serious fan favorites, along with the roast beef-wrapped Reuben dog. It turns out that when you serve hot dogs on buttery Texas toast-style buns, customers love them.
(865) 896-0147
8909 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville, TN 37931
Texas: That's My Dog
That's My Dog is serving up some incredible dogs that aren't your standard, run-of-the-mill sort of thing. The sweet-and-spicy BBQ beef brisket dog gets a ton of praise from customers, and those who opt for the Frito pie dog note that it's darn good, too. Everything on the menu has recommendations, with the general consensus being that these are the kind of hot dogs that will change your opinion on what a hot dog can — and should — be.
(346) 387-6944
22603 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy, TX 77449
Utah: J. Dawgs
J. Dawgs has been a Utah staple for more than two decades, with multiple locations and concession stands across the state. The secret appears to be locally-baked buns and a homemade, family-favorite sauce that's been unchanged for generations. That sauce not only has customers returning, but buying bottles to take home. This place gets high points for affordability, a helpful staff, and the ability to have a dog in your hands in minutes — even during a lunch rush.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Handy's Lunch
No one does good food quite like a little mom-and-pop place that's been a pillar of its community for decades – and that's what you'll find at Handy's. You'll also find a chili dog that locals and vacationers alike describe as absolute perfection, made even better by a friendly atmosphere and staff that know generations of customers by name. Add some extra crispy fries on the side, and the place becomes a home away from home.
(802) 864-5963
74 Maple St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Pittie Dog Grill
Love mixing things up each and every time? Pittie Dog Grill is the place for you, with more than 50 different options for toppings, and a number of choices for dogs, too. From footlongs to plant-based dogs, variety is the name of the game. Customers have named countless favorites, with freshness and creativity often mentioned as the reason one-time customers turn into lifetime regulars after the first bite.
(757) 917-5340
4140 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23504
Washington: The Red Hot
You know those bizarre ingredient pairings that are surprisingly delicious? The Red Hot has a ton of great dogs on the menu, but it's a weird one that steals the show. Order the Hound Dog and you'll join the tons of customers who are pleasantly surprised to find that a hot dog topped with peanut butter and bacon is absolutely incredible. The poppy seed buns are a little extra that customers also appreciate, but seriously: We can't stress enough just how much love the peanut butter dog gets in Washington state.
(253) 779-0229
2914 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406
West Virginia: Hillbilly Hotdogs
Yes, this is the place that went viral for the Homewrecker challenge. The giant, three-pound hot dog challenge has made an appearance on shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives," but if you're not feeling that adventurous, don't worry: There's much more on the menu. There's a pizza dog (with fried pepperoni) and dogs with scrambled eggs, as well as options for pineapple lovers. While you'll likely have to wait to eat, those who do say this is a super-fun place that isn't so much visited as experienced — and the dogs are pretty delicious, too.
(304) 762-2458
7660 Ohio River Rd, Lesage, WV 25537
Wisconsin: Hot Dog Avenue
Hot Dog Avenue was started by a Chicagoland native who found himself missing a true, Chicago-style dog after moving to Wisconsin. In other words, it makes sense this place is knocking it out of the park with these pepper- and pickle-filled dogs. The spicy New Mexico Dog is pretty popular, too, and just when you think it can't get any better, you'll learn there are cheese curds on the menu, too.
(608) 253-2728
1321 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Wyoming: HQ Southern BBQ
As the name suggests, there's a lot more on the menu at this Wyoming spot than just hot dogs. While the BBQ might distract from the dogs, those who opt for the chili dog say it's the kind of thing that gets immediately included in their own personal best-ever lists. Add cheese and it's even better, and when you add in a side of some seriously stellar mac and cheese, it's proof that you should never underestimate the hot dog at HQ Southern BBQ.
(307) 315-6947
20 S Curtis St, Evansville, WY 82636
Methodology
Putting together a list of the best hot dogs in every state wasn't easy, largely because many states had multiple options for outstanding dogs. We started with places that had hundreds — if not thousands — of top-notch online reviews that spoke to each place's devoted fan base.
We looked for spots that had been around for generations, serving stellar dogs for decades to legions of fans. Alternately, we looked at places that were reinventing the hot dog with a variety of different dogs and a slew of toppings, earning themselves high accolades. In either case, restaurants had to be highly recommended by locals, have many customers eager to return, and at least one specific stand-out dog.