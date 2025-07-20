These Are The Absolute Best Hot Dogs In Every US State

Americans go through a staggering amount of hot dogs, with estimates suggesting about 20 billion are eaten annually across the nation. Of course, while they're great from your own grill, a large percentage of those dogs are bought from stadiums, street vendors, or restaurants. Given the popularity of hot dogs, we knew there had to be a ton of places serving up stellar dogs — which is why we decided to give a shout-out to every state's best dogs.

Now, there are a lot of favorites across the U.S., so it was a tough call in many cases. But only one spot from each state could make our list. We took into account things like customer reviews, recommendations from locals, longevity, creativity, and overall reputation. In some cases, a dedication to tradition and serving up unchanged, old-time favorites earned institutions a place on our list. Rest assured, each of these places has a ton of fans willing to go to bat for the best dog in their state.