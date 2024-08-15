The Iconic Soda That Gives Alaskan Hot Dogs Their Signature Flavor
Every region, if not every state in the U.S., seems to have its own hot dog. From Chicago-style dogs, to Coney dogs, to Greek hot dogs, to Korean hot dogs, each place has a signature hot dog — one they will always defend and take pride in. Alaska also participates in this pride when it comes to their state hot dog: the Alaskan reindeer hot dog.
Before non-Alaskans start freaking out at the prospect of eating Rudolph and the rest of Santa's entourage, it's important to understand that reindeer is a staple food in Alaska; and by definition, they are just domesticated caribou. Reindeer meat is quite lean, and the taste is described as gamey and slightly sweet, depending on where the animals were raised. These nutritional facts are why reindeer meat is the foundation for an Alaskan hot dog, but the real star? Coca-Cola-glazed onions.
The reindeer hot dog, which also usually has pork or beef blended in, is placed inside of a steamed bun, then topped with the Coca-Cola glazed onions. These onions are first grilled, often in olive oil, then have simple spices added like salt and pepper. Next, Coca-Cola is added to the pan, and everything is cooked together for 15-20 minutes, or until most of the liquid has been soaked up or caramelized. Once the onions are on the dog, you can add whatever extra toppings you typically enjoy, such as ketchup, mustard, or relish.
The best places to get an Alaskan reindeer dog
If you're going to Alaska to try this hot dog, you'll want to get the best of the best. Many people mention the International House of Hot Dogs in Anchorage, Alaska, a fast-casual restaurant that offers the reindeer hot dog in addition to a full menu with other unique, global dogs. Another place frequently mentioned in reviews is Yeti Dogs, also in Anchorage, a hot dog stand that customers praise for its reasonable prices and fair meal sizes. Finally, Hot Dogs a la Carte in Soldotna, Alaska is a family run seasonal hot dog cart known for its impeccable, fast service and lots of options for customization.
If you're not in the market for a trip to Alaska, this meal is also easy to make at home. Depending on where you live, reindeer meat may be difficult to acquire, but stores that sell global foods such as Jungle Jim's International Market or other specialty meat stores may have some. If you can't find reindeer, you can use elk meat or venison, as they have similar tastes and textures. As for the star topping, you can follow this foolproof caramelized onions recipe and just swap the broth for Coca-Cola. If you want to add relish, try boosting the flavor and texture by adding fresh ingredients, such as diced peppers, onions, or your favorite flavor of pickle; just follow your tastebuds.