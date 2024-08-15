The Iconic Soda That Gives Alaskan Hot Dogs Their Signature Flavor

Every region, if not every state in the U.S., seems to have its own hot dog. From Chicago-style dogs, to Coney dogs, to Greek hot dogs, to Korean hot dogs, each place has a signature hot dog — one they will always defend and take pride in. Alaska also participates in this pride when it comes to their state hot dog: the Alaskan reindeer hot dog.

Before non-Alaskans start freaking out at the prospect of eating Rudolph and the rest of Santa's entourage, it's important to understand that reindeer is a staple food in Alaska; and by definition, they are just domesticated caribou. Reindeer meat is quite lean, and the taste is described as gamey and slightly sweet, depending on where the animals were raised. These nutritional facts are why reindeer meat is the foundation for an Alaskan hot dog, but the real star? Coca-Cola-glazed onions.

The reindeer hot dog, which also usually has pork or beef blended in, is placed inside of a steamed bun, then topped with the Coca-Cola glazed onions. These onions are first grilled, often in olive oil, then have simple spices added like salt and pepper. Next, Coca-Cola is added to the pan, and everything is cooked together for 15-20 minutes, or until most of the liquid has been soaked up or caramelized. Once the onions are on the dog, you can add whatever extra toppings you typically enjoy, such as ketchup, mustard, or relish.