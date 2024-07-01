The Origin Of Greek Hot Dog Sauce Isn't What You Think

Hot dogs are one of the quintessential American foods. But it isn't the actual "dog" that makes them special — it's the toppings. From ketchup and mustard to sauerkraut and Cincinnati chili, hot dog toppings range from simple to complex. Greek hot dogs certainly aren't simple: A warm bun loaded with onions and mustard, slathered with a greasy, spice-filled Greek hot dog sauce on top. Where did this delicious, albeit unique dog come from?

Like the name implies, Greek hot dog sauce comes from Greek immigrants. Following an economic crisis in the 1890s, many Greeks migrated to the United States in search of economic opportunities. Most of these immigrants settled on the east coast and began working manual labor jobs. It was up north, near Pennsylvania and New York, where Greek immigrants worked their way into owning and operating diners and hot dog stands.

Greek sauce for hot dogs was born in these early days, and was likely a twist on Greek pasta sauce. The actual origins of the dog are contested; New York Lunch East Avenue in Erie, PA, which opened in 1927, touts itself as the first to serve a Greek hot dog. But other dogs with a similar sauce were being served earlier: Coney dogs, also created by Greek immigrants, were offered back in the early 1900s, and although this sauce has noticeably different ingredients (specifically ketchup and Worcestershire sauce) and is considered more of a chili, it could be an early iteration.