The Oldest Hot Dog Stand In America Traces Back To This City

Few things are more all-American than the hot dog, in both its cemented status as a barbecue favorite and the fact that its history has been shaped by immigrants. A history that can still be seen in the different hot dog styles throughout the U.S. Americans spent over $8 billion buying hot dogs in supermarkets in 2023 and consume 7 billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Where did the love affair begin? The answer is a little complex, but the takeaway is that one early hot dog seller with over a century under its belt is still kicking today. The oldest operating hot dog stand is in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island Weiner Stand opened in 1914. It was established by a family of Macedonian immigrants, and the business remains in the family. Russ Choka's father-in-law passed the business to him in the 1950s, and today, Russ' daughter Kathy Choka remains at the helm with partner Jimmy Todoran. The family is proud that very little has changed in the simple stand, a narrow space lined with tables for quick, convenient hot-dog enjoyment — comparing its present state to a 1930s photograph, the website notes just the ceiling and employees' uniforms are different. Today, you can still get a Coney Island hot dog just as you would have 111 years ago, with mustard, housemade "Coney" sauce, and chopped onions.