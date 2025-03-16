Rhode Island's State Drink Is Just 2 Ingredients And Made For Coffee Lovers

Despite being the smallest state in the U.S. geographically, Rhode Island boasts a larger-than-life culinary heritage. One of the many foods you have to try if you visit Rhode Island is a deeply-cherished beverage known as coffee milk by locals. A simple, yet delicious drink, coffee milk is the official beverage of Rhode Island and is made with just two ingredients: coffee syrup and milk.

Coffee milk is a nostalgic staple of Ocean State foodie culture. Often served in cartons at school cafeterias, coffee milk is remarkably similar to chocolate milk in concept. Just like how chocolate milk can be readily made at home using pre-made chocolate syrup, Ocean State residents combine milk with coffee syrup, which is essentially a sweetened, store-bought concentrate made from coffee. The result is a sweet, refreshing beverage that almost tastes like you melted down coffee ice cream into a liquid form or a lightly-flavored iced latte.

While coffee isn't always considered a children's beverage, coffee milk's caffeine content is low enough for both kids and adults to enjoy coffee milk whenever they please. Not only that but coffee milk is considered an acceptable way for Rhode Island children to regularly consume milk, helping them get their daily calcium intake. Making this beverage at home couldn't be any easier. Simply stir two tablespoons of coffee syrup into a glass of milk until combined. If you like a stronger coffee flavor, feel free to add more coffee syrup to taste, or add less for a lighter flavor.