When I first moved to Rhode Island, I kept seeing "coffee syrup" listed on the menu at different coffee shops that I visited. It's a concept that might seem completely foreign to someone who lives outside of the Ocean State, but folks who live in Rhody know that coffee syrup is the nectar of the gods.

The coffee syrup itself, which is sold by brands like Autocrat, basically a syrupy mixture of strong coffee and sugar. The food was initially created by the Italian immigrant population who lived in the state. Since then, it's made its way onto restaurant and coffee shop menus around the state. Coffee shops will also sell coffee milk (coffee mixed with whole milk) in addition to the option to add coffee syrup right into your beverage. If you live outside of the Ocean State, fear not; you can also buy containers of Autocrat online.

Some folks will also take things a step further from a coffee milk and order a coffee cabinet. "Cabinet" is the Rhody word for a milkshake; the beverage combines the syrup, coffee ice cream, and milk. The concoction is easy enough to whip up at home, but you can also pay Delekta Pharmacy in Warren a visit. This old-school ice cream parlor is a must-visit for anyone looking to sip on a little piece of history.

