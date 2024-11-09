11 Foods You Have To Try If You Visit Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be the smallest, and likely the most unassuming, state, but it is certainly far from the most boring. Besides the impressive amount of coastline (every resident lives within a half-hour's drive of the ocean) and beautiful natural areas, Rhode Island is also home to some pretty tasty dishes.
As a Connecticut-turned-Vermonter-turned-Rhode-Islander, I've had a lot of opportunities to sample the local cuisine and find my favorites. This list highlights some of the must-eat foods that you need to sample the next time you're in the Ocean State. While I won't say that many folks have a reason to specifically come to Rhode Island, the diversity of food options make a pit stop off the interstate more than worth it. Moreover, each dish has a deep connection to the people, both past and present, that call Rhode Island their home — which is reason enough to order them.
Coffee milks and cabinets
When I first moved to Rhode Island, I kept seeing "coffee syrup" listed on the menu at different coffee shops that I visited. It's a concept that might seem completely foreign to someone who lives outside of the Ocean State, but folks who live in Rhody know that coffee syrup is the nectar of the gods.
The coffee syrup itself, which is sold by brands like Autocrat, basically a syrupy mixture of strong coffee and sugar. The food was initially created by the Italian immigrant population who lived in the state. Since then, it's made its way onto restaurant and coffee shop menus around the state. Coffee shops will also sell coffee milk (coffee mixed with whole milk) in addition to the option to add coffee syrup right into your beverage. If you live outside of the Ocean State, fear not; you can also buy containers of Autocrat online.
Some folks will also take things a step further from a coffee milk and order a coffee cabinet. "Cabinet" is the Rhody word for a milkshake; the beverage combines the syrup, coffee ice cream, and milk. The concoction is easy enough to whip up at home, but you can also pay Delekta Pharmacy in Warren a visit. This old-school ice cream parlor is a must-visit for anyone looking to sip on a little piece of history.
Pizza strips
Pizza strips (or red strips) are one food that's not for the faint of heart — especially if you consider yourself a diehard fan of New Haven pizza. These pieces of pizza are often found at bakeries, rather than pizza shops. It's clear that these slices are more bread-like than they are pizza-like. The sauce is the star ingredient on these slices; it sits atop a thick, focaccia-like base without much cheese at all. They're bready, carby, and delicious — plus that sauce adds a hint of umami goodness and makes the entire feel like your Italian Nonna just whipped it up for you in her kitchen.
If you visit Rhode Island to grab a pizza slice or two, just be forewarned that the slices will come out at room temperature — a nod to the history of this dish. It was believed that the Italian immigrants near the capital city of Providence had a ton of leftover, thick-cut bread and a ton of sauce. The bakeries, in order to make this dish compliant with health code regulations at the time, stripped off the cheese entirely so that they could be displayed out of the refrigerator. The lack of perishable dairy on these slices meant that they could be enjoyed by blue collar workers and laborers in the city. Though, pizza snobs will be glad to know that you can still find some places that are serving up this style with cheese. DePetrillo's in North Providence is an excellent stop for them.
Johnnycakes
It's hard to say no to a fluffy stack of pancakes, but it's even more difficult to say more to a couple of extremely filling johnnycakes, straight off the griddle. These cornmeal pancakes have a mysterious origin and can be found in both Rhode Island (and other New England states), as well as in the South. The ingredients for this pancake are simple. You have your cornmeal, and two other pancake ingredients like butter, water, and salt. As expected, the texture of the cornmeal gives these flapjacks a mealy texture, but a very flavorful one at that. The mixture is cooked the exact same as pancakes; it's ladled on the grill and cooked until it's golden brown on both sides. Then, it can be transferred to a plate and enjoyed hot with a pat of butter on top.
It's believed that New Englanders owe the creation of the johnnycake to the Pawtuxet tribe, who were settled in the area prior to the arrival of Europeans. While the recipe has changed over the years, the appreciation for this simple and tasty side dish has not. Commons Lunch in Little Compton is a great spot to get a plate of these, and a tasty, hearty omelette as well.
Rhode Island clam chowder
Everyone has their opinions as to what kind of chowder is the best variety. But if you live in the Ocean State, you may feel a bit impartial to the clear clam chowder, rather than the creamy New England-style. The exact recipe of this chowder will vary depending on where you order it. But, it usually always contains two ingredients: chunky potatoes and clams (and by proxy, clam juice). Many folks enjoy a steaming cup or bowl from their favorite local seafood shack after a long day at the beach, but because of how easy it is to find canned clams and clam juice, you may also see some folks enjoying it during the chillier months, as well.
The Matunuck Oyster Bar, located on the water in Wakefield, is one of the popular spots for chowder (and seafood as a whole) for locals and tourists alike. After you're done with that first soup course, be sure to order its clams casino with Rhode Island littlenecks, or the clams and linguine pasta as an entrée. You just can't have enough clams — at least in the state of Rhode Island.
Del's lemonade
Del's lemonade is like the song that calls to me after a long, hard day of work. When I see its green and white truck around town, I know that I have to make a pit stop. This frozen lemonade brand has some brick-and-mortar shops around the state, but it can also be found at seaside shacks, tents, carts, and, of course, its trucks. Del's lemonade is very pared down; you should only expect to find a couple of flavors, like watermelon and regular lemonade. My go-to is always the regular frozen lemonade, as it is perfectly sweet (but not overwhelmingly so) and has small chunks of lemon spread throughout it to add texture (and inevitably suck up in your straw).
Del's, like many of the other Rhode Island foods on this list, got its start thanks to an Italian immigrant: Franco DeLucia. After immigrating to the United States and ramping up production of the frozen treat, he and his family established the brand in 1948. This family-owned business is a staple in the Ocean State and one that every beachgoer should indulge in.
Allie's Donuts
No visit to the North Kingstown region of the state is complete without a stop at Allie's Donuts. This shop has been cranking out some of the tastiest donuts in the state since 1968. While all of its donuts are great, the brand is most well-known for its brightly-colored assorted vanilla sprinkle donuts. They're not greasy at all, and have the perfect balance from the sugary topping and the indulgent fried base. However, you can still find your favorite donut at the shop, whether you're a fiend for a chocolate frosted or can't say "no" to a raspberry-filled powdered sugar donut.
You can stop in the shop to pick up any number of donuts, but if you're planning on a special occasion, you'd best be off ordering one of Allie's famous donut cakes. These fried monstrosities are absolutely delicious and are a great replacement for a birthday cake.
Doughboys
Who doesn't love a warm, plush mountain of fried dough, covered in a signature cinnamon-sugar sprinkle (or powdered sugar)? At Iggy's, located in Warwick and Narragansett, you can indulge in a bag of these Rhode Island doughboys. Most of the time, these dough balls are shaped in the traditional square, but during special times of the year, you may find Valentine's Day hearts, Halloween ghosts, and more. They're best served piping hot, and are a great sweet way to end a day at the beach.
Traditionally, doughboys were made with leftover pizza dough, which is a nod to their Italian-American heritage. So, as long as you have a pack of pre-made pizza dough on hand, you can whip up a batch of doughboys for yourself. You don't have to pay the Ocean State a visit to get your hands on a doughboy, either. You can order a 12-pack from Iggy's shipped directly to your door via Goldbelly.
Stuffies
Rhode Island's proximity to the Atlantic Ocean makes it a haven for seafood lovers — especially folks who love clams. Its clam stuffies are made with monster-sized clams, called Quahogs. Quahogs are otherwise known as Northern hard shell clams and be up to 4-inches across. The mollusk is so beloved in Rhode Island that it's the state shellfish. And if you have all of the equipment, you could venture out to the seashore to try and find some for yourself.
Or, take the easy way out and visit one of Rhode Island's seaside shacks to get your hands on a warm, hot stuffie. The filling for these clams is closely tied to the Portuguese immigrants who settled in the region during the 19th and 20th centuries. While you may see some folks switch up the filling for these clams, there are some standard ingredients that usually make an appearance: bread crumbs, hot sauce, celery, and occasionally sausage. Aunt Carrie's in Narragansett is a great spot for stuffies, while others swear by the appetizer at Iggy's in Warwick and Narragansett.
Hot wieners
Hot wieners may seen like an odd addition to this list, as hot dogs are a food that's commonly associated with cities like New York and Chicago. But, Rhode Island too has its own top-dog: the New York system (aka hot wieners). The best spot to find these dogs is at Olneyville New York System in Providence and Cranston. Just be sure to oder a glass of cold coffee milk to enjoy with one.
The dog itself is made of a mixture of pork and veal, which gives it a far juicier and more flavorful bite than your classic all-beef dog. The dogs are served on a hot steamed bun, then covered in a layer of meat. The buns are also sweeter than traditional hot dog buns, and many spots that sell these dogs purchased their goods from the Homestead Baking Company in East Providence. The complete dog includes cooked ground meat seasoned with cumin, paprika, and allspice (though this will vary depending on the restaurant that you visit) and a layer of mustard and onions.
Although its name may suggest that it has ties to New York's hot dog scene, the New York system originated within Providence's Greek community. The addition of "New York" in the hot dog's name was originally added to bring a sense of authenticity to the food, since Coney Island Hot Dogs were all the rage in the early 1900s. However, these Rhode Island wieners have practically nothing to do with New York City. Still, despite the name's deception, any Rhode Islander knows that these dogs are as real (and tasty) as it gets.
Clam cakes
No trip to Rhode Island is complete without an order of clam cakes, too. You'll need to get any vision of Maryland crab cakes out of your brain, though; these Rhode Island-style clam cakes are totally different. If you could make a savory, fishy beignet, this would be it. Each bite is perfectly crisp and tantalizing, and filled with that straight-from-the-ocean flavor from the freshly chopped clams. If you order them from a seafood shack, expect to have your order come out with a bottle of Tabasco or a little plastic container of tartar sauce.
There are many places in Rhody where you can get your hands on a piping hot order of these clam cakes. Aunt Carrie's in Narragansett is many folk's top spot, while other folks swear by the food (and views) at George's of Galilee, which is also located in the water in Narragansett. Regardless of where you order them, you'll know that you're in for something good when the clam cakes come out crispy, golden-brown, and smelling of the sea.
Rhode Island-style calamari
Rhode Island calamari isn't your same-old-same-old fried squid that you'd get from your nearby Italian joint. Rather, the traditional Rhode Island-style involves tossing the fried seafood in a bath of garlic butter and serving it with hot peppers. Every bite is filled with golden-brown fried batter and the elastick-y texture of the squid. Then, your tastebuds are met with the piquant and acidic bite from the cherry peppers or sliced pepperoncinis.
The Rhode Island calamari didn't emerge until 1950, but it quickly became beloved by folks who appreciated the balance of spiciness from the peppers and the sweet, hearty flavor of the squid. In 2014, Rhode Island-style calamari even became the state appetizer (Rhode Island is also the only state with a state appetizer, if you needed a new fact for trivia night).
These dishes are a dime a dozen in the Ocean State, but some places serve it better than others. If you want to try a plate Rhode Island-style, make a trip up to Providence's Federal Hill section and stop at Andino's.