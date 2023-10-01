Rhode Island's Clam Stuffies Feature Monster-Sized Quahogs

Anywhere else, a baked stuffed clam is a baked stuffed clam. In Rhode Island, it's a stuffie. No one knows for sure where or when the popular moniker became part of the local lexicon, but we have a pretty good idea why it stuck. As far as Rhode Islanders are concerned, a stuffie is a big clamshell filled to overflowing — in other words, stuffed — with a savory blend of minced clam meat, bread crumbs, and seasonings. As for that big clamshell, it's a quahog, the largest of variety a bivalve mollusk that happens to be particularly abundant along the shores of Rhode Island — it's so abundant that it's the official state shellfish.

Also known as Northern hard shell clams, quahogs average 4-plus inches in diameter. Other varieties include cherrystones, usually 3 to 4 inches wide (best for soups, chowders, and sauces) and littlenecks. The smallest, and sweetest, of the three at 1.5 to 2 inches, littlenecks are often served steamed or raw on the half shell. Like most clams, quahogs are reasonably easy to harvest. They thrive in salt-water shallows close to shore where they burrow up to 6 inches deep in stretches of sand usually revealed at low tide. So, if you happen to be in Rhode Island and feel like whipping up a few stuffies, pick up a clamming license, head to the beach, and dig in to find the big guys.