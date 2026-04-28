The Absolute Best Del Taco Burrito You Can Order Is Satisfying Without Meat
Diners don't have a shortage of options at Del Taco, a Mexican restaurant chain that started in the '60s. So it can help to know what to order and what to avoid. When we sampled and ranked eight burrito options served at Del Taco, a veggie option landed in first place. The Jack'd Up Beans, Rice, & Cheese Burrito (also known as the Spicy Jack Bean, Rice, and Cheese Burrito) offers cilantro lime rice, Del Taco beans, green sauce, and melted spicy Jack wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The satisfying combo doesn't require meat to be filling, and the texture and flavor of this burrito have the potential to win over even carnivorous skeptics.
We found Del Taco's cilantro lime rice to be perfectly cooked, and noted that the spicy Jack cheese added a luxurious and creamy flavor and texture. A tangy brightness is then offered by the green sauce, helping keep the richness of the beans and cheese in check. Each bite was a beautiful balance of flavor that even loaded burrito recipes can miss.
Other samplers have described the Jack'd Up burrito as an order that is no frills but consistent and fairly priced. Customers who have sampled various Del Taco menu items admit that this is an order that can win a special place in both the stomach and heart.
Matching orders to hunger levels
The Jack'd Up Beans, Rice, & Cheese Burrito ranking carries extra weight, as the same writer previously ranked 19 popular items from Del Taco across a wider taste test, and placed the bean and cheese green sauce burrito first. In this newer, burrito-focused ranking, that green sauced burrito placed second, ousted by the Jack'd Up version. In short, the Jack'd Up Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito beat the previous number one, making its debut win even more impressive.
Those in the know dub the order a BRC or a Spicy Jack. Priced at $2.69, the Jack'd Up burrito can be customized with Del Taco's add-ons, including sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, guac, salsa, or fries and secret sauce — an order known as "bold." Visitors have suggested that saying "Go bold" or "Make it bold" results in an enhanced dish made with crinkle-cut fries and the white sauce more commonly associated with the brand's chicken soft tacos. Burritos can be tailor-made with specific amounts of pinto beans, cilantro lime rice, green sauce, and spicy Jack cheese to suit personal preferences.
Some Del Taco regulars have expressed frustration that the Spicy Jack has been treated as a limited-time menu item and cycled on and off the menu. For those with serious appetites, bacon, cabbage, cheddar cheese, onions, and chili can be added to the Spicy Jack for an extra fee, but the regular version is solid enough to hold its own.