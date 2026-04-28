The Absolute Best Del Taco Burrito You Can Order Is Satisfying Without Meat

Diners don't have a shortage of options at Del Taco, a Mexican restaurant chain that started in the '60s. So it can help to know what to order and what to avoid. When we sampled and ranked eight burrito options served at Del Taco, a veggie option landed in first place. The Jack'd Up Beans, Rice, & Cheese Burrito (also known as the Spicy Jack Bean, Rice, and Cheese Burrito) offers cilantro lime rice, Del Taco beans, green sauce, and melted spicy Jack wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The satisfying combo doesn't require meat to be filling, and the texture and flavor of this burrito have the potential to win over even carnivorous skeptics.

We found Del Taco's cilantro lime rice to be perfectly cooked, and noted that the spicy Jack cheese added a luxurious and creamy flavor and texture. A tangy brightness is then offered by the green sauce, helping keep the richness of the beans and cheese in check. Each bite was a beautiful balance of flavor that even loaded burrito recipes can miss.

Other samplers have described the Jack'd Up burrito as an order that is no frills but consistent and fairly priced. Customers who have sampled various Del Taco menu items admit that this is an order that can win a special place in both the stomach and heart.