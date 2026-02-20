18 Burrito Recipes You Have To Try

It's hard not to love burritos. After all, taking a ton of flavorful ingredients, adding a sauce (or sauces), and wrapping it all up in a tortilla is essentially always going to yield delicious results. But choosing ingredients that go well together is an important part of building the most delicious burrito possible. Luckily, these burrito recipes will help you do just that. We've collected some of our all-time best burrito recipes all in one place, so you can follow them on your next burrito night or simply allow them to inspire you to create your own burrito flavor combo.

Whether you're someone who likes a really meaty burrito or you prefer to keep things meat-free, we've got you covered. Let's take a closer look at these incredible burrito recipes so you can decide which one you're going to make for dinner tonight. Whichever one you choose, your family isn't likely to be disappointed.