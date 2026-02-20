18 Burrito Recipes You Have To Try
It's hard not to love burritos. After all, taking a ton of flavorful ingredients, adding a sauce (or sauces), and wrapping it all up in a tortilla is essentially always going to yield delicious results. But choosing ingredients that go well together is an important part of building the most delicious burrito possible. Luckily, these burrito recipes will help you do just that. We've collected some of our all-time best burrito recipes all in one place, so you can follow them on your next burrito night or simply allow them to inspire you to create your own burrito flavor combo.
Whether you're someone who likes a really meaty burrito or you prefer to keep things meat-free, we've got you covered. Let's take a closer look at these incredible burrito recipes so you can decide which one you're going to make for dinner tonight. Whichever one you choose, your family isn't likely to be disappointed.
Make-Ahead, High-Protein Breakfast Burrito
If you want to get your day started on the best note possible, it's a good idea to ensure you're getting plenty of protein first thing in the morning. Filled with lean ground turkey, cottage cheese, and eggs, it'll help fill you up and bust any breakfast cravings, all while giving you the energy you need to take on your day. Plus, since you can make this breakfast burrito ahead of time, you don't have to scramble to make something from scratch on busy mornings.
Giant Burrito
Burritos are one of our favorite dishes, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they work well in every mealtime context. When you're feeding a crowd, for example, burritos can be tricky, since you'll have to make so many separate ones — and managing to roll all of them can be a time-consuming process. But this giant burrito is a great option when you're trying to feed a crowd (or when you're just really, really hungry yourself). Sure, it can get kind of messy, but you'll realize it's absolutely worth it when you taste just how delicious it is.
Recipe: Giant Burrito
Ancho Chicken and Avocado Burrito
This burrito offers so many different levels of flavor that you're basically guaranteed to savor every bite. The base of the burrito is garlic rice, which offers just the right amount of flavor to make things interesting. The ancho chicken adds just the right amount of complexity, and black beans give the burrito more heft. Add in pico de gallo and avocado for freshness and creaminess, respectively, and you'll never settle for a boring fast-food burrito again.
Copycat Chipotle Chicken Burrito
Let's face it: Going out to eat these days can be expensive, even if you're just going to a fast casual place like Chipotle. So, why not learn how to make your favorite Chipotle dishes at home? This copycat Chipotle chicken burrito tastes surprisingly like the real thing and only takes about 20 minutes to prep. This recipe calls for black beans, but you can switch them out for whatever kind of beans you prefer. Feel free to get creative with different salsa and hot sauce combos to make things even more interesting.
Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Chicken Burrito
Bean Burrito
Who says you need meat to make an incredible burrito? Certainly not us! Not when this Bean Burrito recipe exists, anyway. This isn't a boring old bean burrito with little more than canned refried beans slapped on a tortilla. By adding creamy guacamole and sauteed vegetables, you're getting a vegetarian dish that tastes as if it comes straight out of a restaurant. Of course, you can always add some fish or meat if you're craving more than just beans.
Recipe: Bean Burrito
5-Ingredient Copycat Taco Bell Bean Burrito
Taco Bell is the place to go when you're trying to snag yourself a particularly affordable burrito, but why waste your money at a fast food restaurant when you can make basically the same exact dish at home? This recipe calls for only five ingredients and yields results that offer a higher level of quality than most fast food restaurants can offer. Grab some flour tortillas, refried beans, taco sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and an onion, and you can save yourself a trip through the drive-thru.
Deluxe Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Burrito
Can't decide whether you're craving a burrito or a grilled cheese sandwich? Trust us, we've been there before, and it's not always an easy dilemma to solve. Luckily, you don't have to when you make this recipe for a Deluxe Taco Bell grilled cheese burrito. It takes inspiration from a popular dish at the iconic Mexican-ish fast food restaurant, but since you control the ingredients, you can craft it to your exact taste, adding whatever salsas and other additions you see fit.
Copycat McDonald's Breakfast Burrito
Stopping at your favorite fast food restaurant to get breakfast every morning is a great way to ensure that you spend way too much of your money on arguably mediocre food. But at least you can harness those same flavors at home by, for example, making this recipe for a copycat McDonald's breakfast burrito. Packed with sausage, eggs, and creamy cheese, this version can actually be more filling than the fast-food iteration of the dish because you can double up on protein and add in fresh elements that can take the whole dish to a new level.
California-Style Carne Asada Burrito
There are so many incredible burrito styles out there, but we particularly love a California-style burrito thanks to the inclusion of french fries. It makes the burrito way more filling by adding a subtle crisp that elevates the whole dish. Fries play a starring role in this carne asada burrito, which tastes very fresh despite the fried potatoes. Lime juice keeps things tasting nice and bright, so every single bite of this burrito tastes mouth-watering.
Indian Butter Chicken Burrito
There's nothing like a good fusion recipe, so if you're craving both Tex-Mex and Indian food at the same time, then you absolutely have to make this Indian butter chicken burrito. Sure, it may not sound like a totally coherent combo, but believe us when we say that these two dishes meld together extremely well. The butter chicken is enhanced with basmati rice and kachumber, the latter of which almost functions like a pico de gallo in the finished recipe.
Recipe: Indian Butter Chicken Burrito
Blackened Shrimp Burritos
Sometimes, a meaty burrito is where it's at, but other times, you may want to lean into a fresher flavor profile with a more seafood-focused burrito. Shrimp, luckily, makes an excellent protein base for this super-filling burrito. By blackening the shrimp, you'll capture a rich, smoky flavor that makes this recipe infinitely more interesting than a standard shrimp burrito. It works particularly well with light, refreshing cilantro lime rice and pico de gallo, and using two types of cheese offers creaminess and flavor complexity.
Recipe: Blackened Shrimp Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
There's nothing like a good breakfast burrito to get your day started on the right foot. But instead of a classic sausage and cheese number, this recipe calls for frozen hash browns, which lend a crispy heartiness to the dish. Eggs and shredded cheddar cheese are included for protein and a richer texture, and sauteed peppers and onions add a nice, smoky flavor to the burrito. Don't worry about it being too heavy — adding some pico de gallo and cilantro keeps things tasting light and fresh.
Recipe: Breakfast Burrito
Grilled Salmon Burrito
You may not usually think of grilled salmon when it comes time to make a burrito, but it's actually quite a tasty filling, especially when combined with cheese, salsa, and avocado. And although it sounds decadent, it's actually pretty simple to make, only requiring 40 minutes of your time to yield an incredibly flavorful meal. This recipe doesn't call for any rice, but you can easily add some if you want to bulk up the meal a bit.
Recipe: Grilled Salmon Burrito
Sausage and Butternut Squash Breakfast Burrito
There are countless recipes for sausage and egg breakfast burritos out there, but we love this cozy and comforting Sausage and Butternut Squash Breakfast Burrito even more than those standard recipes. The butternut squash plays an important role here, providing both heartiness and a lovely, subtle sweetness. That sugary flavor just happens to pair quite well with salty, umami sausage, which makes it feel like a breakfast meal. Add in some spinach for extra nutrition, and it's clear that this is a standout breakfast.
California Breakfast Burrito
Love the idea of including french fries in your burrito, but tend to prefer breakfast burritos over the lunch and dinner variety? No worries — just try making this California breakfast burrito recipe, inspired by the now-defunct Egg Shop in New York City. Steak and eggs are at the heart of this burrito, but avocado adds a creamy freshness that instantly elevates the dish. What really makes it shine, though, is the French fries, which automatically make it taste heartier. It's perfect for weekend mornings when you feel like treating yourself.
Recipe: California Breakfast Burrito
Spicy Tuna Sushi Burrito
Who said burritos had to contain chicken or steak and beans? Certainly not us, and certainly not when this recipe for a spicy tuna sushi burrito exists. It calls for fresh, sushi-grade tuna, but if you're on a budget, you can always use canned tuna for an affordable twist. Kewpie mayo is also an important ingredient here, as it adds both a bold flavor and a rich texture to the dish. Don't forget the red pepper flakes if you really want to capture that signature heat in every bite.
Recipe: Spicy Tuna Sushi Burrito
Ginger Sushi Burrito
Not a huge fan of spice? Don't worry — you can still take part in the sushi burrito trend. This recipe for a ginger sushi burrito takes fusion food to a new (and deeply delicious) level. Make it one time, and you'll want to have it for lunch every single day of the week. Although this recipe instructs you to use both sushi and salmon, you can pick one or the other if you have a preference. Veggies like scallions, carrots, and cucumber keep this dish feeling light, fresh, and satisfying on a warm day (although you can eat it at any time of the year).
Recipe: Ginger Sushi Burrito
'Better Than Taco Bell' Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito
Sometimes, you just need to eat a meal that feels extra indulgent, and that's exactly what you're going to get when you make this recipe for a "Better Than Taco Bell" Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito. Yes, you'll actually use Flamin' Hot Fritos in this dish, but you'll also make a special seasoning mix that tastes just like the popular spicy snack. Just be warned: This dish is actually pretty spicy, so pull back on the spices if you tend not to like a lot of heat.
Recipe: 'Better Than Taco Bell' Flamin' Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.