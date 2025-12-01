Taco Bell is more than just Mexican fusion. Beyond being a cheap spot to grab quickly-made favorites like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, it's also a hotbed of innovation, bringing us snacks we never knew we needed. Perhaps the best example is the ever-popular Crunchwrap Supreme, a burrito-quesadilla hybrid that has become a staple in millions of late-night orders. Similar to the Crunchwrap is the Grilled Cheese Burrito, aptly named for its super-saucy, cheesy interior. Like the Crunchwrap, the burrito is a complicated build, this time made up of seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese, sour cream, chipotle sauce, shredded cheese, and Fiesta Strips. The resulting burrito is flavorful and filling, with the tiniest bit of salty crunch hidden inside every bite. In other words, it's a burrito-lover's dream, especially at the end of a long, fun night.

The best part of Taco Bell is the convenience: Of course, it's way easier to swing by the drive-through and pick up a burrito rather than making it yourself. The truth is, though, that burritos you make yourself taste just as good — if not better — than the real thing, and you can make enough for the entire week. And trust us, a week's worth of burritos feels a lot better when made from scratch. Developed with Michelle McGlinn, this Deluxe Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Burrito recipe turns your favorite takeout into a homemade masterpiece in less than 40 minutes, meaning you can still enjoy the cheesy meal at almost anytime.