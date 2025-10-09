Taco Bell's Best-Selling Menu Item Isn't The Mexican Pizza Or Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Fast food fans who love a quick meal of Mexican-inspired comfort know the joy that comes from heeding Taco Bell's call to "live más." With a wide variety of standard fare and other items specific to Taco Bell's innovations, its menu adds up to quite the well-rounded selection. If you've ever wondered what might be the very best selling Taco Bell food, one disc-like handheld known as the Crunchwrap Supreme stands out above the rest.
2025 marked two decades since the Crunchwrap Supreme's auspicious debut. Originally intended as a limited-time item, its popularity practically demanded that it remain on the menu full-time. Of Taco Bell's many best selling offerings that include such favorites as the Crunchy Taco, Chalupa Supreme, and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, the Crunchwrap Supreme is set apart for its status as a viral menu item. Made with a decadent mixture of fan-favorite ingredients and toeing the line between chewy, crunchy, creamy, and refreshing textures, it's no wonder why Taco Bell sold more than 100 million Crunchwrap Supremes just in 2024.
The hexagon-shaped food is made with a crunchy tostada shell, nacho cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes that have been carefully wrapped in a large flour tortilla and grilled. Of the many interesting facts about Taco Bell, one of the most notable is that its test kitchen is very real and a driving force behind such creations as the Crunchwrap Supreme. And support for this fan-favorite food shows no signs of waning.
How Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme stacks up
Taco Bell has long been ahead of the curve with its reimagining of classic recipes to suit the modern-day needs of consumers. The Crunchwrap Supreme is an easy, on-the-go offering that doesn't require using both hands to get a quick and fulfilling bite. What's more, its introduction of the black bean Crunchwrap Supreme in 2019 as part of a new vegetarian menu made the beloved fast food even more accessible.
In 2024, the fast food giant invited pro chefs to share their takes on the classic Crunchwrap Supreme and even included a section on the Crunchwrap Supreme's product page highlighting unique customizations from creative customers. Taco Bell is definitely in on the secret menu hacks and actively encourages its customers to make the most of their meals.
The dedication to providing its customers with bold and thoughtful foods is what makes Taco Bell such an iconic fast food purveyor. While any business is guaranteed its share of hits and misses, the best selling Crunchwrap Supreme is definitely a force of nature and a cultural touchstone. Whether filled with beef, black beans, or your favorite combination of extra ingredients, customers have come to depend on the Crunchwrap Supreme as a steadfast symbol of the spirit of culinary adventure.