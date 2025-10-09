Taco Bell's Best-Selling Menu Item Isn't The Mexican Pizza Or Cheesy Gordita Crunch

Fast food fans who love a quick meal of Mexican-inspired comfort know the joy that comes from heeding Taco Bell's call to "live más." With a wide variety of standard fare and other items specific to Taco Bell's innovations, its menu adds up to quite the well-rounded selection. If you've ever wondered what might be the very best selling Taco Bell food, one disc-like handheld known as the Crunchwrap Supreme stands out above the rest.

2025 marked two decades since the Crunchwrap Supreme's auspicious debut. Originally intended as a limited-time item, its popularity practically demanded that it remain on the menu full-time. Of Taco Bell's many best selling offerings that include such favorites as the Crunchy Taco, Chalupa Supreme, and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, the Crunchwrap Supreme is set apart for its status as a viral menu item. Made with a decadent mixture of fan-favorite ingredients and toeing the line between chewy, crunchy, creamy, and refreshing textures, it's no wonder why Taco Bell sold more than 100 million Crunchwrap Supremes just in 2024.

The hexagon-shaped food is made with a crunchy tostada shell, nacho cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes that have been carefully wrapped in a large flour tortilla and grilled. Of the many interesting facts about Taco Bell, one of the most notable is that its test kitchen is very real and a driving force behind such creations as the Crunchwrap Supreme. And support for this fan-favorite food shows no signs of waning.