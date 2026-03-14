8 Del Taco Burritos, Ranked

If you're in the mood for fast food with a homemade quality, then Del Taco should be your first stop. It features items such as house-made guacamole and beans, or cheese that's grated in-store rather than bought pre-shredded. While not every ingredient is scratch-made or chopped in-house, it still tastes more elevated than at certain other Mexican-inspired fast-food chains, namely Taco Bell.

I previously tasted 19 popular Del Taco menu items to find my favorite, and three of the top five were burritos. So, I wanted to consume more of the brand's burritos to put them head-to-head. Would they all be enjoyable, or would some be failures? For this taste test, I selected everything from my local store's classic burrito menu (Epic burritos will have to wait their turn for another day) and judged them on their taste, texture, temperature, and if I'd recommend them to the average consumer. Offerings, naming conventions, and prices may vary by location, so please take that into consideration.

I'm a massive fan of burritos (bean and cheese ones, specifically), so I was more than happy to dedicate space in my stomach to various Del Taco's burrito iterations. Let's find out which one makes it to the top of my list this time around.