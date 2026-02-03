Del Taco Is Bringing Back Affordable Seafood Deals, Just In Time For Lent
This year, Lent begins on February 18, commencing the Christian tradition of 40 days spent practicing sacrifice and charity. The most observed practice of Lent nowadays is abstaining from meat on Fridays, which means many families must venture beyond their usual dinner staples for several weeks. But thanks to one particular fast food chain, participating in Lent won't mean missing out on some of the best fast food tacos in the country.
We've gathered some great recipes for Lent in the past, but if you're on the go, looking for a deal, have a certain hankering, or all of the above, you may just want to head over to Del Taco — if you're lucky enough to live in one of the 19 states with a location. This year, the chain is rolling out deals on seafood items from February 3 through April 14. Naturally, you don't have to be observing Lent to enjoy irresistibly low prices on some of Del Taco's most popular and tastiest items, as the promotion runs every day of the week, not just Fridays.
For this limited time, Del Taco is offering two jumbo shrimp tacos for $6, three beer-battered fish tacos made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock for $7, and a special jumbo shrimp burrito with cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, cabbage, and Del Taco signature sauce. While prices may vary based on location, jumbo shrimp tacos tend to cost $3.69 at Del Taco, meaning you save $0.69 per taco or $1.38 altogether.
Build a delicious (and affordable) Lent-time meal at Del Taco
If you're planning a trip to Del Taco for a Lent-honoring, Friday night family dinner, there are plenty of options from which to build a delicious, satisfying meal. Start with the aforementioned seafood specials and add the three-layer queso nachos on the side: house-made tortilla chips topped with slow-cooked beans, creamy queso blanco sauce, and a green sauce for some fresh brightness and subtle heat. Vegetarian cheddar quesadillas are another great side that also works as an appetizer that kids especially will love.
It's quite convenient that Del Taco, unlike many other taco spots, also offers burgers and fries, so you can fill up on hot, salty crinkle-cut fries as well. The chain even has dessert covered. You obviously wouldn't have to worry about meat here, but be sure to celebrate your savings with the chain's current discounts and by treating yourself to decadent churros, donut bites, or caramel cheesecake bites.
If you've never tried Del Taco's seafood items, now is the time — they certainly won't disappoint. Reddit users say the fish tacos are better than you'd expect from a fast food restaurant, noting that the seafood options are both delicious and a great bargain. Whether you're participating in Lent or not, consider lunch or dinner covered.