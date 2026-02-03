Del Taco Is Bringing Back Affordable Seafood Deals, Just In Time For Lent

This year, Lent begins on February 18, commencing the Christian tradition of 40 days spent practicing sacrifice and charity. The most observed practice of Lent nowadays is abstaining from meat on Fridays, which means many families must venture beyond their usual dinner staples for several weeks. But thanks to one particular fast food chain, participating in Lent won't mean missing out on some of the best fast food tacos in the country.

We've gathered some great recipes for Lent in the past, but if you're on the go, looking for a deal, have a certain hankering, or all of the above, you may just want to head over to Del Taco — if you're lucky enough to live in one of the 19 states with a location. This year, the chain is rolling out deals on seafood items from February 3 through April 14. Naturally, you don't have to be observing Lent to enjoy irresistibly low prices on some of Del Taco's most popular and tastiest items, as the promotion runs every day of the week, not just Fridays.

For this limited time, Del Taco is offering two jumbo shrimp tacos for $6, three beer-battered fish tacos made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock for $7, and a special jumbo shrimp burrito with cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, cabbage, and Del Taco signature sauce. While prices may vary based on location, jumbo shrimp tacos tend to cost $3.69 at Del Taco, meaning you save $0.69 per taco or $1.38 altogether.