Do Yourself A Favor And Avoid Ordering This Seafood Item From Popeyes

We aren't the only ones who think Popeyes popcorn shrimp aren't worth ordering. One Redditor in the r/Popeyes subreddit basically called the popcorn shirmp mystery meat, writing, "I found the shrimp to be almost unidentifiable as seafood. Small, salty, mostly-batter bites that could have been anything." As for the taste, texture, and size of the shrimp, another Redditor in the same subreddit joked, "Those are not shrimp, them are crawdad's from the Mississippi and Louisiana ditches and creeks." It's a good dig at the size of these minuscule shrimps, but we feel like that's doing delicious wild-caught crawfish dirty. Not only is Popeyes popcorn shrimp way too small for customers' liking, but the ratio of breading to shrimp left one customer in r/Popeyes asking, "Would you like some shrimp with your breading?"

Joking aside, it's safe to say that Popeyes customers are not impressed with this menu item. If you like the chain's seasoned breading, then sure, there are worse things you could order. But if you want to really appreciate the taste of the shrimp themselves, this isn't the dish for you. The quality of the shrimp is nowhere near that of the chicken, and one Redditor said, "Only Frozen shrimp out of bag into fryer. It's not chicken, no prep is involved." Popeyes does take great care in the preparation of its crispy fried chicken, to be sure, and we have a ranking of the chain's fried chicken items for you to explore. But if you're hankering for popcorn shrimp, you should explore other seafood chains to get your fix.