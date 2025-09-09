8 Items To Avoid Ordering From Popeyes

When you're looking for some delicious fried chicken, there are few better fast food chains to visit than Popeyes. The Louisiana-themed restaurant is known for its super flavorful breading, which surpasses that of most other fried chicken chains out there. There are countless delicious dishes to choose from at the restaurant, ranging from the famed spicy chicken sandwich to the more classic signature chicken meals. But just because Popeyes has some seriously tasty offerings on its menu doesn't mean that everything you order from the chain is going to taste good.

In fact, there are a few Popeyes items that we tend to avoid ordering when we want the best chain chicken restaurant meal possible. We've determined the menu items you should skip based on personal experience, previous Tasting Table rankings, and online reviews. Of course, everyone has different tastes, so you may actually like some of the items on this list. However, if you're going to Popeyes for the first time, you may want to steer clear of these items and stick to the tried-and-true favorites elsewhere on the menu. These are the menu items we suggest avoiding the next time you find yourself at Popeyes.