These Are The Best Months For Eating Wild-Caught Crawfish In Season

Crawfish may be called the "poor man's lobster," but the creatures are culinary royalty in parts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and other Southern states. Cajun and Creole cuisine is seafood-centric, and often includes this curious little freshwater crustacean with multiple monikers: crawfish, crawdad, crayfish, and mud bug. They're seemingly everywhere, with renowned festivals, backyard crawdad boils, and countless restaurant menus featuring the spunky, 10-legged, hard-shelled lobster-lookalikes. But in reality, there's a specific season for joining the crawdad party, and its peak times are relatively short.

In the South, the crawfish season can start as early as November and last through early July, but that doesn't mean it's ideal eating the entire time. Things like flavor, texture, and availability can vary considerably. That's especially true for wild-caught crawfish rather than farm-raised ones, which are generally more predictable due to the controlled environments in which they're housed. For a realistic perspective on the best months for eating wild-caught crawfish, we reached out to an expert in the field.

Chef Johnnie Gale, the Corporate Chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, tells us: "The peak crawfish months are March, April, and May." She further explains why, sharing that, "crawfish are tender and easy to peel in the early months. Later in the season, the shells start to get hard." We all know that cracking into any hard-shelled crustacean is a challenge, whether it's lobster, crab, or those cute little mud bugs — so, the earlier, the better for eating crawfish, especially considering the double reward of more tender, succulent flesh.

