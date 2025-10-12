Here's Why Wienerschnitzel Doesn't Serve Wiener Schnitzel

Have you ever been to a Wienerschnitzel location and wondered why the restaurant doesn't actually serve its namesake food? After all, the fast food chain serves up a lot of wieners, but no actual wiener schnitzel. Of course, if you only know it from the restaurant's name, you may not realize traditional wiener schnitzel is a specific dish — one that has nothing to do with hot dogs. In reality, wiener schnitzel is a veal cutlet that's usually pounded flat, breaded, and then fried.

While it's actually much closer to a chicken-fried steak than a hot dog, that doesn't entirely explain why a restaurant called Wienerschnitzel doesn't sell the dish. Then again, founder John Galardi never actually intended to sell it when he first opened Der Wienerschnitzel in 1961. In fact, the name was suggested by Martha Bell (wife of Taco Bell founder, Glen) because she saw the dish's name in a cookbook, and it included "wiener," a synonym for "frankfurter." Galardi eventually came to like the sound of Der Wienerschnitzel, thinking it would be memorable.

It's worth noting that, for a very brief time, Wienerschnitzel actually did sell wiener schnitzel, offering it for two months in 2017 as part of a short-lived promotion. If you went to a location during that time, you could choose between classic ranch schnitzel, BBQ bacon schnitzel, or blazin' bacon guacamole schnitzel (with chicken cuts for the schnitzel instead of veal).