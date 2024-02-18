The Best Cut Of Chicken To Use When Making Schnitzel

It's hard to beat a good schnitzel, be that the traditional veal wiener schnitzel, a meaty beef cutlet schnitzel, or a lighter chicken schnitzel. And if you've ever tried your hand at this Teutonic treasure, you know when it comes to crafting the perfect schnitzel, the choice of cut is crucial. For chicken schnitzel, this can be a tough decision. Why? I go hard for rich, juicy chicken thighs, but I have to admit, they just aren't the right cut for schnitzel.

Chicken breasts get a lot of flak for being bland, lean, and often dry. But those are really the offenses of the cook. For chicken schnitzel, a boneless, skinless breast offers a uniform shape and consistency, making it ideal for even cooking. Unlike other cuts — like those boneless thighs — that may have varying thicknesses or irregular shapes, chicken breast provides a consistent base for breading and pan-frying. This uniformity ensures that each schnitzel cooks at the same rate, resulting in a golden, crispy exterior while maintaining a juicy interior.

Further, the inherent characteristics of chicken breast also lend themselves to ease in breading your schnitzel. Its flat, boneless, skinless surface without excess fat allows for efficient dredging in flour, egg wash, and breadcrumbs, facilitating adherence and minimizing the risk of coating unevenness. This streamlined process not only saves time but also ensures a consistent coating that enhances the overall texture and flavor of the schnitzel.