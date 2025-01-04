We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Simple Traditional Wiener Schnitzel Recipe

By Michelle McGlinn
wiener schnitzel on plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

One of the most famous versions of fried cutlet is known as wiener schnitzel, named for its Austrian origins as the "fried cutlet from Vienna" (and pronounced as such). Despite the suggestive name, the cutlet isn't traditionally made with hot dogs or even pork at all, but instead is made with thinly sliced veal. The simple crunchy breaded cutlet is also known in German cuisine as a comfort food classic, often served under gravy and between steins of freshly brewed beer during Oktoberfest festivals.

Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares an easy method for making traditional wiener schnitzel using veal cutlets, first tenderizing them and then coating them with a seasoned breadcrumb mixture before frying them in shallow oil. The result is a crispy, thin, savory cutlet that can be paired with fresh salad greens or buttery homemade spaetzle; and most importantly, a lemon wedge, the calling card of a truly authentic schnitzel.

The ingredients needed for making a simple traditional wiener schnitzel

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Most importantly, you'll need to find veal. Many grocery stores sell veal in cutlets for this purpose, but you can also contact a local butcher if your grocery store doesn't carry any. For breading the veal, you'll need flour, eggs, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and dried parsley. For frying, you'll just need enough oil to fill a skillet ¼-inch, or about enough to cover a cutlet.

Step 1: Tenderize the veal

tenderizing veal with meat mallet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Place the cutlets between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound with the pointed side of a meat tenderizer.

Step 2: Heat up the oil

heating oil in skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Step 3: Prepare the breadcrumbs

mixing breadcrumbs with seasonings Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In a large, shallow bowl, whisk together the breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and parsley.

Step 4: Set up a dredging station

bowls of dredging ingredients Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Arrange a dredging station: Put the flour in one bowl, the eggs in the next bowl, and the breadcrumbs and seasonings in a third bowl.

Step 5: Dredge the cutlets in flour

dredging cutlet in flour Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Working one at a time, dredge the cutlets in flour.

Step 6: Coat completely in egg

dipping cutlet in egg Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Coat each cutlet in egg.

Step 7: Press the veal into the breadcrumbs

pressing veal into breadcrumbs Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Firmly press each cutlet into the breadcrumbs until completely coated.

Step 8: Fry until golden brown

frying breaded cutlet in a skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the cutlets to the hot oil and fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side.

Step 9: Drain the oil

draining schnitzel on paper towels Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Remove and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

Step 10: Serve

schnitzel and spaetzle on plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Serve immediately with spaetzle, lemon, and parsley, if desired.

wiener schnitzel on table
Total time: 18 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 veal cutlets
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups breadcrumbs
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 eggs, beaten

Optional Ingredients

  • Spaetzle, for serving
  • Sliced lemon, for serving
  • Parsley, finely chopped, for serving

Directions

  1. Place the cutlets between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound with the pointed side of a meat tenderizer.
  2. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat.
  3. In a large, shallow bowl, whisk together the breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and parsley.
  4. Arrange a dredging station: Put the flour in one bowl, the eggs in the next bowl, and the breadcrumbs and seasonings in a third bowl.
  5. Working one at a time, dredge the cutlets in flour.
  6. Coat each cutlet in egg.
  7. Firmly press each cutlet into the breadcrumbs until completely coated.
  8. Add the cutlets to the hot oil and fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side.
  9. Remove and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
  10. Serve immediately with spaetzle, lemon, and parsley, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 770
Total Fat 40.9 g
Saturated Fat 6.4 g
Trans Fat 0.2 g
Cholesterol 172.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 63.3 g
Dietary Fiber 3.5 g
Total Sugars 3.5 g
Sodium 577.9 mg
Protein 35.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Does wiener schnitzel have to be made with veal?

close up of wiener schnitzel on plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

While schnitzel in Germany might be made with veal, chicken, or pork, authentic Austrian wiener schnitzel must be made with veal. Otherwise, it's not quite wiener schnitzel. Of course, if you serve pork schnitzel instead it's unlikely anyone is going to complain — after all, the taste is fairly similar. In other words: If you can't find veal, there's no reason to panic.

Many grocery stores sell chicken and pork already sliced into cutlets, which makes preparing schnitzel a lot easier. If you can't find anything labeled cutlets, you can make your own. For chicken, pick up a pair of breasts and slice them each in half (we like to use a special slicing method for perfectly even cutlets). For pork, look for boneless pork loin. Don't buy bone-in, because these can't be pounded thinner. Once you have 4 thin pieces of either chicken breast or pork loin, place them between sheets of plastic wrap and use a meat mallet to pound them to an even ¼-inch thickness. Don't have a meat mallet? Just use a rolling pin or wine bottle.

What is the best way to serve wiener schnitzel?

wiener schnitzel on plate with lemon Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

There is a distinct difference in how schnitzel is served between Austria and Germany. In Germany, you'll find schnitzel served most commonly with mushroom gravy and a side of lingonberry jam. In Austria, you'll never find schnitzel laden with gravy, a topping Austrians believe destroys the crispy breading you worked so hard to achieve. Instead, the schnitzel is served with a slice of lemon, which adds the perfect amount of bright flavor to contrast the rich fried meat.

Of course, nowadays you'll find schnitzel served in many different ways all over the world. Besides lemon wedges and gravy, you can serve the wiener schnitzel with spaetzle, a type of small noodle made with a soft eggy batter. If not spaetzle, you can also use egg noodles. Wiener schnitzel can also be paired with simple, leafy green salads and mashed potatoes. Other great pairings include cabbage, German potato salad, or cranberry sauce, which may be easier to find than lingonberries.

