Simple Traditional Wiener Schnitzel Recipe

One of the most famous versions of fried cutlet is known as wiener schnitzel, named for its Austrian origins as the "fried cutlet from Vienna" (and pronounced as such). Despite the suggestive name, the cutlet isn't traditionally made with hot dogs or even pork at all, but instead is made with thinly sliced veal. The simple crunchy breaded cutlet is also known in German cuisine as a comfort food classic, often served under gravy and between steins of freshly brewed beer during Oktoberfest festivals.

Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares an easy method for making traditional wiener schnitzel using veal cutlets, first tenderizing them and then coating them with a seasoned breadcrumb mixture before frying them in shallow oil. The result is a crispy, thin, savory cutlet that can be paired with fresh salad greens or buttery homemade spaetzle; and most importantly, a lemon wedge, the calling card of a truly authentic schnitzel.