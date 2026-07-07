15 Ways To Keep A Small Kitchen Cooler During A Heat Wave

In the midst of a sweltering summer heatwave, few things are less appealing than standing over a hot stove making a meal. Unfortunately, regardless of the severity of the weather, we all still need to eat, and to keep things affordable and healthy, that means cooking at home. But when you add conditions like a cramped kitchen, where you can't get away from the heat of the stove or oven, or — perish the thought — a house without air conditioning, the situation gets dire pretty quickly. Not all cooking is created equally, however, and if you are smart about how you do it, you can significantly reduce the amount of heat that meal preparation releases into your living space.

On this list, you will find a plethora of solutions for how to keep your kitchen cool while maintaining a diet of healthy, affordable, home-cooked meals. It may be tempting to rely entirely on takeout during warmer weather windows, but these days the idea of ordering out (for even a week) can seem like a financial impossibility for many of us — and it would certainly change most of our diets for the worse. Not every solution on this list will be a fit for every household, but there is sure to be at least a handful that you can easily implement with your budget and cooking style. A few clever changes can really make all the difference in terms of delivering good food without the heat.