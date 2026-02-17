10 Things You Never Thought To Cook In A Toaster Oven

Your toaster oven can really come in handy when you want to whip up a quick side dish. It's an excellent tool for cooking small portions of vegetables that you can not only eat as an accompaniment to your entree, but also stir into pastas, soups, and more. According to Mark McShane of Food Hygiene Certificate, "Fresh vegetables like green beans, asparagus, or even sliced cabbage roast beautifully in a toaster oven, developing caramelization and crisp edges without turning soggy." Since toaster ovens cook food faster than conventional ovens, your veggies will be done in no time at all.

Feel free to experiment with different kinds of veggies. Jimmy Chill of Olea and Bloom particularly likes cooking thick slices of eggplant in his toaster oven. "They come out caramelized and almost jammy inside," he says. He notes that although eggplant cooked in a convection oven can sometimes turn out soggy, that's not a concern in the toaster oven, as the appliance browns it nicely. "You'll even smell it when it's ready," he says. "It goes from raw eggplant smell to almost nutty." Cherry tomatoes, says Chill, blister in the toaster oven and become particularly sweet, making them an indulgent addition to any meal.