The Best Way To Use A Slow Cooker In Hot Weather
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Are you thinking of making quick and easy slow cooker recipes this week, but having second thoughts as the weather's getting warmer and warmer? We spoke to two experts, and both believe that summertime is actually a great time to utilize your slow cooker. Coco Morante, recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," states, "During the summer, it's so important to have cooking options that don't heat up your kitchen, and slow cookers really come in clutch for that reason. I actually think of slow cooking before grilling, since there's so much less prep and cleanup involved."
Clare Andrews, slow cooker expert and author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," agrees with Morante, stating, "Summer is actually one of the best times to use a slow cooker, just not in the way most people think." She explains that you can simply plug the appliance into an outlet and "... let it do its thing," without having to stand over a hot grill or stovetop. She adds, "And in the hot weather it can keep your kitchen relatively cool! It's all about low, contained heat. An oven pumps heat into your whole kitchen, while a slow cooker keeps it contained in one pot."
Be intentional when deciding on what to cook with a slow cooker in the summer heat
For Morante, what you choose to make using a slow cooker in the summertime is also important. She tells Tasting Table that slow-cooked meats like carnitas, pulled pork, and pulled chicken are great options. "I also love the slow cooker for a potluck side dish, like baked beans or borracho beans," she adds. Additionally, Morante likes making chili with a slow cooker when it's warm outside, stating that a slow cooker chili and air-fried or grilled hot dogs make for an ideal summer meal. We agree and have a mouthwatering chili recipe you can make with a slow cooker that you should try this week.
Morante also suggests what recipes and meals she would avoid making with a slow cooker during the summer. For example, she claims slow cookers aren't great for foods that are in need of a crispy crust or anything that should be served immediately after it's cooked, like steak or fish. "If you're trying to cook those in summertime, outdoor grilling is a better bet," she shares. Finally, with the exception of chili, as she previously mentioned, Morante states she "would also avoid a lot of the slow cooker dishes that are better suited to cold weather, like braises, soups, and stews." Thus, with a little intention, your slow cooker can earn its rightful place in your summer kitchen.