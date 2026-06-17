The Best Way To Use A Slow Cooker In Hot Weather

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Are you thinking of making quick and easy slow cooker recipes this week, but having second thoughts as the weather's getting warmer and warmer? We spoke to two experts, and both believe that summertime is actually a great time to utilize your slow cooker. Coco Morante, recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," states, "During the summer, it's so important to have cooking options that don't heat up your kitchen, and slow cookers really come in clutch for that reason. I actually think of slow cooking before grilling, since there's so much less prep and cleanup involved."

Clare Andrews, slow cooker expert and author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," agrees with Morante, stating, "Summer is actually one of the best times to use a slow cooker, just not in the way most people think." She explains that you can simply plug the appliance into an outlet and "... let it do its thing," without having to stand over a hot grill or stovetop. She adds, "And in the hot weather it can keep your kitchen relatively cool! It's all about low, contained heat. An oven pumps heat into your whole kitchen, while a slow cooker keeps it contained in one pot."