22 Slow Cooker Recipes That Take 10 Minutes Or Less To Prep

With a slow cooker, you can arrive home to a hot and ready-to-serve meal after a busy day at work or school. Simply prep the recipe in the morning before you head out the door, set the temperature, and let the small appliance take care of the rest for you. However, if you're like many, getting out the door in the morning is enough of a challenge. Finding 20 or 30 minutes to cut meat and veggies, measure out ingredients, or do the other prep that is necessary to get everything ready for the slow cooker to do its thing is sometimes not feasible.

Fortunately, not all slow cooker recipes require so much prep time. We've put together a list of some filling and satisfying meals that you can get going in 10 minutes or less. Not only will your evening routine be simplified by coming home to a cooked meal, but you won't have to give up hardly any of your time during your busy morning schedule to make it happen. Not only are there several recipes that you can prep in mere minutes, you'll find options below to match different dietary needs and preferences, including chicken, beef, and vegetarian dishes, soups and stews, gluten-free options (or recipes that could easily be modified to be so), and more.