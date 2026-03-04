Your Slow Cooker Provides The Easy Way To Consistently Make Mouthwatering Chili

Whether you're a chili-cooking novice or expert, the biggest mistake you want to avoid is burning the chili while cooking. Although some pots can retain a consistent temperature throughout your cooking time, others may experience heat fluctuations that could affect the success and taste of your chili. To find out how to avoid that and make consistent, mouthwatering chili every time, Tasting Table spoke with Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools and The Cookin' Fools, who reveals that the best tool to use for chili is your slow cooker.

"One of the problems with making a big pot of chili is having the patience for getting that pot to a simmer," Thomas advises. "Seasoned chili chefs will set the burner on the stove to low and allow it to come to a simmer over a long period of time. Could be even an hour." However, if you've never made chili before or are an impatient cook, that can spell disaster for your dish. "People new to cooking large pots of stews (chili is a stew) will turn that burner up to get it to boil faster," Thomas adds, "and this can lead to the chili burning to the bottom of the pot."

The easiest way to avoid this is to use a simple cooking appliance designed for low, slow, consistent heating: the slow cooker. Thomas says that "a good Crockpot" won't risk burning chili at the bottom of the pot. When you slow cook your chili, you're not only giving all of the flavors time to deepen and meld, but you're also ensuring that all of the ingredients become perfectly tender — and without burning. Crockpots and slow cookers may take about four hours to cook your favorite chili recipe, but the ingredients will have the perfect flavor and texture.