10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Chili At Home

When the weather starts getting cold and blustery and you need a steaming hot meal that feels like a warm hug, chili is the perfect dish to make. It's deeply hearty and comforting, can be packed with veggies, beans, and meat, and can easily feed a crowd. Plus, since it's so easy to make a big batch of it, you can freeze the leftovers so you have delicious, homemade chili to eat on a day when you don't feel like cooking. And although chili seems like a relatively straightforward dish, you might be making some common chili mistakes that you don't even realize are a problem.

Luckily, most of these mistakes are quite easy to rectify and don't require a ton of extra time or effort in the kitchen. We spoke to chili experts, including Newman Miller, co-owner and chef at Mr. Tubs in Bardstown, Kentucky; Mark Sontag, director of food and beverage for Clancy's Hospitality in Noblesville, Indiana; Christian Gill, chef and culinary brand content manager at Spiceology; Sophina Uong, chef and owner of Mister Mao in New Orleans; and Marc Matsumoto, food writer, recipe developer, and founder of No Recipes, to learn about the mistakes they always suggest avoiding while making chili. So, let's take a closer look at what you may be doing wrong when you make a batch of chili, and you may just find that your next bowl of chili tastes more delicious than ever.