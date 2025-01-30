You're Compromising The Flavor Of Your Chili With One Mistake

The best comfort meals are those that fill you up, don't take much work to make, and can be customized to one's exact liking. Chili checks all those boxes and finds a way to hit the spot on the coldest days, even when dining out. While chili enthusiasts may love it for the heat, the distinct flavors, or the chance to pile it high with toppings, a simple mistake can hinder this comfort classic. But an easy fix can help it unlock its full potential.

Whether you're following by-the-numbers instructions or family tradition, many chili recipes call for water as a means to tenderize meat while keeping it moist as it cooks. Jesse Moore, a corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America recommends skipping water ostensibly because it doesn't add flavor. "You could use only water but given the fact that you can add so much flavor by adding other liquids such as stocks, I'd recommend that route!" Moore says. "Sometimes, I like to add a bottle of beer. A splash of red wine does great to waken up flavors or even some bourbon or tequila towards the end will unlock notes and flavors that don't stand out on their own."