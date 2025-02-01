The Only Timing Rule You Need To Know For Cooking Chili

Chili is the king of one-pot meals. Beloved by many as an easy weeknight dinner, this stew or soup can be customized to your heart's content; use up whatever you have in your fridge, make it vegetarian or meat-packed — it's going to be good either way. All this said, easy does not always equal quick. When it comes to making chili, throwing everything in a pot is the main step, but the clock needs to be considered. Chef Jesse Moore, Corporate Chef at Cargill Protein North America, weighed in about the time it takes to make this family favorite. "The longer the better. It takes time for spices in a chili to rehydrate, release and come together."

So while a 30-minute simmer will do in a pinch, don't be afraid to let your pot go for hours. Even better, make it in a slow cooker so it can cook low and slow all day while you're at work. "That is often why chili is often said to be better the next day –the melding time it gets from chilling and being [reheated]," Moore said. That's good news for you because a pot of chili makes enough to feed a village, and you're sure to have leftovers.