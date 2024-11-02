Why Your Next Pot Of Spicy Chili Needs Butternut Squash
Comfort often comes from the most familiar and simple places, like the pot of chili you have stewing on the stove. A bubbling blend of tomatoes, beans, peppers, and spices, it's a hearty fixture that can make the most ordinary evenings more endearing, the coldest nights much warmer. As fall approaches and the chill starts permeating the air, you're probably itching to whip up a bowl already. When you do, don't forget to include butternut squash for a seasonal upgrade. It doesn't just fit in — butternut squash elevates the overall taste profile, giving your chili a balanced and uniquely autumnal twist that lets you savor the very best fall has to offer.
No matter how many times you've had it or whichever chili recipe you're making, the dish never seems to get old. This classic stew brings flavor profiles that range from savory and smoky to spicy. With its natural sweetness, butternut squash perfectly counterbalances this tumultuous intensity. This squash also has a nutty, earthy undertone that seamlessly melds into the tangy tomato base. It mellows out sharper edges while still staying true to the dish's deeply rich nature.
Another marvelous thing about butternut squash is its tender, creamy texture. When simmered in the chunky chili, its softness creates a velvety effect that you'd normally need heavy cream or milk to achieve. Each spoonful is laced with a simmer of rich yet harmonizing nuances, keeping the palate endlessly intrigued.
Add butternut squash and more to elevate your chili
To include the orange beauty in your next chili, dice the butternut squash into bite-sized cubes. After sweating the aromatics, you can add the cubes along with veggies, beans, spices, and tomatoes. Then, it's just like the usual routine: Let everything simmer and occasionally stir until the liquid is reduced to a desired thickness and the ingredients are decently softened. For those who want an ultra-thick chili, butternut squash puree is the easy gateway to achieving this. Simply blend a portion of the cooked squash and stir it back into the pot when the chili is nearly done cooking.
Considering just how versatile chili is, butternut squash is not the only upgrade. It can also be the perfect opportunity to make the best of the leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. After all, a turkey and butternut squash chili doesn't seem like such a bad way to keep the belly warm. While you're at it, throw in some sweet potatoes and pumpkin for a mash-up of seasonal harvests.
Other fall elements could also be incorporated for an even more nuanced dish. Apple cider vinegar, for example, brings a hint of tanginess that brightens this rustic dish. Fall spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin spice are all wonderful for intensifying flavors without making the chili too spicy. If you do want a kick of heat, however, just a pinch of cayenne pepper, chili powder, or hot sauce will do the trick splendidly.