The Cut Jeff Mauro Recommends For The Best Steak Chili
Chili has come a long way since its inception hundreds of years ago, evolving into a dish as adaptable as it is beloved. While ground beef remains a classic starting point, different regions put their own spin on it, swapping in pork, chicken, or even beans as the star protein.
Jeff Mauro recommends chuck roast as the top pick for his steak chili. As he shared on Food Network's "The Kitchen," this cut strikes the perfect balance between tenderness and flavor, making it ideal without being overly fatty. As the roast cooks, the marbling breaks down, infusing the dish with savory, beefy notes. This versatile piece of meat can be diced for a chunky texture or shredded for a fork-tender experience, making it the right foundation for this recipe.
To prepare the chuck roast, Mauro begins by seasoning the meat with salt and pepper and searing it in a hot Dutch oven. This step triggers the Maillard reaction, creating a caramelized crust that locks in the juices and adds layers of flavor. The chuck roast is then removed from the Dutch oven so he can bloom spices like ancho chile powder and cumin in the rendered fat before adding aromatics like onions, garlic, and jalapeños. The seared beef is returned to the pot with crushed tomatoes and beef stock to simmer for a few hours until tender.
Toppings and beverages to elevate your chili
To complete his steak chili, Mauro prefers topping it with sliced avocado, tomato, and a fresh squeeze of lime juice. The avocado provides healthy fats and creaminess, while the lime juice brightens with a burst of citrus enhancing the chili's depth. For crunch, Mauro includes crispy tortilla chips, which can also double as a scoop.
Cornbread is another essential he puts in the mix, bringing a sweet, buttery element to offset the spicy heat. Finally, he finishes with french fried onions and sour cream topped with corn nuts for a briny bite. The result? An ultimate steak chili that's guaranteed to impress.
Pair your steak chili with a dark beer or a fruity, bold red wine like Malbec to complete the experience. The slight bitterness of a robust porter or a roasty, smooth stout can balance the chili's richness, while the smoky notes of the wine complement the heat of the jalapeños. These thoughtful toppings and beverages transform a simple bowl of chili into a well-rounded, memorable meal for any occasion.