The Cut Jeff Mauro Recommends For The Best Steak Chili

Chili has come a long way since its inception hundreds of years ago, evolving into a dish as adaptable as it is beloved. While ground beef remains a classic starting point, different regions put their own spin on it, swapping in pork, chicken, or even beans as the star protein.

Jeff Mauro recommends chuck roast as the top pick for his steak chili. As he shared on Food Network's "The Kitchen," this cut strikes the perfect balance between tenderness and flavor, making it ideal without being overly fatty. As the roast cooks, the marbling breaks down, infusing the dish with savory, beefy notes. This versatile piece of meat can be diced for a chunky texture or shredded for a fork-tender experience, making it the right foundation for this recipe.

To prepare the chuck roast, Mauro begins by seasoning the meat with salt and pepper and searing it in a hot Dutch oven. This step triggers the Maillard reaction, creating a caramelized crust that locks in the juices and adds layers of flavor. The chuck roast is then removed from the Dutch oven so he can bloom spices like ancho chile powder and cumin in the rendered fat before adding aromatics like onions, garlic, and jalapeños. The seared beef is returned to the pot with crushed tomatoes and beef stock to simmer for a few hours until tender.

