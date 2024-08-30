Cincinnati Vs Texas Chili: What's The Difference?

You don't have to be a sociologist to know that Americans love chili. The delicious stew takes many forms as you wander across the States, and local preferences are often heartily defended against what are perceived to be foreign chili imposters. Two of the most hard-fought battlegrounds in the American chili wars are Texas and Cincinnati, Ohio. The exact origin of chili is a bit of a mystery and legends run wild. One legend claims it was a product of the Aztecs. Only, instead of using beef for the meat, they sacrificed prisoners of war and ate them alongside chili peppers and tomatoes.

A less gruesome legend has it that the recipe came from a Spanish nun who visited Native Americans in Texas via astral projection and returned with the recipe in hand. Tall tales abound, but the general consensus is that chili as we know it today originated around the middle of the 1800s in the small towns that nestled themselves along the border between Texas and Mexico. By the 1880s, chili vendors had set up food stands in San Antonio, Texas, and the recipe slowly spread from there.

While the two dishes both have "chili" in the name and include beef and spices, the similarities pretty much end there. Texas chili is served as a standalone stew and never includes beans, while Cincinnati chili is more gravy-like and freeform. Here are the key differences between the two, explained.