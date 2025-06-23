14 Unexpected Foods You Can Cook In The Microwave

Our microwaves are trusty tools for reheating leftovers, defrosting frozen foods, and perhaps even whipping up an indulgent mug cake or two. There's no doubt that these handy appliances can save us time in the kitchen, but what if we told you that most people aren't using their microwave to its full potential? In many cases, it's entirely possible to use this tool as a replacement for more traditional cooking methods, such as oven-baking or pan-frying. Sometimes, you can even use your microwave to make an entire from-scratch meal.

From hearty breakfast and dinner dishes to simple snacks and sweet treats, your microwave can tackle it all with ease. This appliance offers a wonderfully hands-off approach to cooking on busy days, and will likely save you time spent on clean-up, too. If you thought pan-frying bacon was the only way to get that perfectly crisp finish, think again. And, did you know that granola most definitely doesn't have to be baked in the oven? The humble microwave has an amazingly wide array of applications, so let's explore some of the many ways it can help with your everyday food prep.