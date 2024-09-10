The Microwave Is Your Secret Tool For Perfect Risotto Every Time

Making risotto in the microwave is easy, but it does require a little bit of hands-on time. For best results, start by cooking any aromatics, like garlic or shallots, and toasting the rice before moving on to the microwave. You can saute them in a skillet with olive oil or butter, creating a rich base for your risotto. If you want to skip the stovetop or you're in a hurry, you can microwave the aromatics with oil or butter for three minutes in the same dish you'll be cooking the risotto. While you're following this first step, you'll also want to heat up two and a half cups of chicken or vegetable broth. This can be done on the stovetop or in the microwave for about two minutes.

These initial steps can get you started with adapting your favorite risotto recipe. For a basic parmesan risotto recipe, the rice and aromatics go into a microwave dish along with a cup of broth. Cover and microwave on high for five minutes, then stir in the wine and return to the microwave for another 10 minutes (which sounds daunting at first, but is completely worth it!). If the rice isn't quite cooked at this point, continue microwaving for a minute or two at a time until it is done. While it's still hot, stir in the last cup of hot broth, then add in more butter and parmesan. Thanks to the microwave, you'll have a delicious risotto with minimal effort and maximum flavor.