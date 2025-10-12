This Appliance Is The Secret To Cutting Down The Summer Heat In Your Kitchen

An air fryer is essentially a smaller version of a convection oven, so you can cook almost anything in an air fryer that you could in an oven (size permitting). It's not just for foods that you want to crisp up and mimic frying. It does require a bit of math, but it's easy to convert oven cooking times for an air fryer, as well as the cooking temperature. The general rule is to reduce the heat by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit and to cut down the cooking time by about 20%. Just make sure you're using your air fryer to its fullest potential with our essential air fryer cooking tips.

For those who don't own an air fryer, the decent-sized versions start from around $80 – but you could also turn to a toaster oven. You can use the same temperature settings as your regular oven, but it should take less time to heat up and is more efficient as it's smaller.

If it's so hot that even an air fryer feels like too much work, there are all kinds of no-cook dishes that are perfect for the summer heat. Whether it's bright and bold ceviche, a big, crisp salad, or a cold noodle dish, there are some great tricks to take no-cook dinners to the next level. And of course, if you have a flexible schedule, you could also switch up your summer cooking schedule to avoid being in the kitchen during the hottest times of the day.