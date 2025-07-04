10 No-Cook Meals To Make When It's Way Too Hot To Turn On The Stove

In the dead of summer, when temperatures are at all-time highs and the air conditioning can't seem to blast-cool the house fast enough, the last thing you want to do is turn on any appliance that will make your home even hotter. The oven is out, naturally, but sometimes, you may not even want to use the stove. It's those times when you need a good old-fashioned, no-cook meal. These cooling summer staples are ideal for the hottest days of the year (but can honestly be enjoyed year-round). And because no actual cooking is required, these recipes are relatively easy and accessible even to those who may not consider themselves brilliant home cooks.

Whether you're craving something light and refreshing or prefer a heartier, more filling salad, we've got you covered. So, get out your cutting board, grab some fresh veggies, and whip up these simple but extra delicious recipes that'll keep you fed all heat wave long.