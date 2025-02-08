14 Tips For Making The Perfect Mediterranean Mezze Platter

If you're new to the concept of mezze style of dining, let me tell you, it's more than just food. It's a way of life, and a reflection of Mediterranean culture where leisurely sharing a meal and lively conversation is an act of hospitality and human connection.

Growing up with my Egyptian Jewish grandmother on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the kitchen was always the heart of her home. I fondly remember how my nonna (the Sephardic word for "grandmother" in Ladino) would set the table with dishes of homemade dips, salads, cured olives, and of course, warm pita bread from the shuk. The table always felt like a feast for both the eyes and the soul.

From a young age, I learned that a meal was not just about filling the stomach — it was a way to create memories, to connect with loved ones, and to celebrate life's preciousness. Indeed, the word "mezze" itself means "snack" or "taste," suggesting that the experience is a way of savoring various flavors, textures, and moments of life itself.

As I grew older, I carried that tradition with me, recreating my grandmother's beautiful spreads, and inviting others to share in that same sense of warmth and togetherness. So, if you're looking to create the perfect Mediterranean mezze platter, here are some of my favorite tips that I've picked up along the way.