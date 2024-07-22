How To Build A Veggie Platter That Will Wow All Your Friends
There is perhaps no dish as ubiquitous at a gathering as the veggie (AKA crudité) platter. For every event from movie night to a backyard cookout to a mega birthday bash, a party-worthy platter of colorful, fresh veggies is guaranteed to please. But there's a world of difference between a sad plastic tray of baby carrots and grocery store ranch and a show-stopping platter that will wow your guests.
Our number one tip? Make sure you buy the prettiest-looking produce on the same day you're going to assemble your veggie board. Pretty picks are pleasing to the eye, and the freshest veg is going to taste the best. It's better not to stick to a pre-written list and just choose what looks fresh that day.
Speaking of fresh, there are a few ways to ensure that you choose the most flavorful and crisp produce. Number one is to pick the options that are in season. Go for choices like asparagus and carrots in the spring, cucumbers and zucchini in the summer, celery and bell peppers in the fall, and broccoli baby romanesco and fennel in the winter. If your market doesn't have many fresh options to choose from, it's time to turn to the jarred foods aisle. You can supplement two or three raw choices with preserved veggies like marinated artichoke hearts, pickled asparagus, cornichons, or olives to top it off (even though they're technically a fruit).
Create a colorful platter with a variety of veggies and delicious dips
Beyond making sure you have the freshest possible produce, there are a few other tactics to create a show-stopping platter. Almost as important as picking up the prettiest, freshest veggies is selecting a variety in various colors and textures. Grab a rainbow of choices like red cherry tomatoes, orange carrots, yellow bell peppers, green snap peas, and purple cauliflower. Slice your veggies into thin strips, wedges, or other shapes for easy eating. Don't be afraid to throw in a few pre-cooked veggies as well (grilled eggplant, anyone?) — and don't miss our prep tip for serving tough vegetables on a crudités platter (hint: all you need is a pot of boiling water).
Once you've selected, cut, and arranged your veggies, it's time to turn your attention to the dips. And there are oh-so-many to choose from. For a truly impressive platter, go for at least three different dips, aiming for different flavor profiles to complement the various veggies (and suit the preferences of everyone at your party!). Try tangy artichoke dip or spicy peanut sauce along with the conventional ranch or hummus.
To make your platter even more visually appealing, you can choose dips in a variety of colors and global flavors, like tahini green goddess dip, creamy buffalo chicken dip, and classic tzatziki sauce. Need even more ideas? You can't go wrong with anything on our 28 best dip recipes list.