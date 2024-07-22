How To Build A Veggie Platter That Will Wow All Your Friends

There is perhaps no dish as ubiquitous at a gathering as the veggie (AKA crudité) platter. For every event from movie night to a backyard cookout to a mega birthday bash, a party-worthy platter of colorful, fresh veggies is guaranteed to please. But there's a world of difference between a sad plastic tray of baby carrots and grocery store ranch and a show-stopping platter that will wow your guests.

Our number one tip? Make sure you buy the prettiest-looking produce on the same day you're going to assemble your veggie board. Pretty picks are pleasing to the eye, and the freshest veg is going to taste the best. It's better not to stick to a pre-written list and just choose what looks fresh that day.

Speaking of fresh, there are a few ways to ensure that you choose the most flavorful and crisp produce. Number one is to pick the options that are in season. Go for choices like asparagus and carrots in the spring, cucumbers and zucchini in the summer, celery and bell peppers in the fall, and broccoli baby romanesco and fennel in the winter. If your market doesn't have many fresh options to choose from, it's time to turn to the jarred foods aisle. You can supplement two or three raw choices with preserved veggies like marinated artichoke hearts, pickled asparagus, cornichons, or olives to top it off (even though they're technically a fruit).